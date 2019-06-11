Cory Wharton’s Girlfriend Taylor Selfridge Appears on ‘Teen Mom OG’

Cheyenne Floyd and her ex-boyfriend, Cory Wharton, who many know from MTV The Challenge, appeared as cast members for the first time last season on Teen Mom OG. This season, both Floyd and Wharton are dating new people. Wharton has a new girlfriend named Taylor Selfridge and it’s not smooth sailing for the couple when it comes to breaking the ice with Floyd. According to Radar Online, Floyd told Wharton on the show that she felt he “could do better” when it comes to Selfridge. Floyd also said that she didn’t want Selfridge around their child.

After the footage aired, Selfridge’s response was, “Obviously it doesn’t feel good to hear that she said that about me … That’s fine if everyone else thinks he can do better. But it’s about what he thinks, not everyone else … I’m used to people talking about me negatively so I don’t lose sleep over it anymore.” Selfridge also admitted to Radar that, “There was tension with Cheyenne and I at the beginning of Cory and I’s relationship.”

Selfridge has said that before she and Wharton made their relationship public, they had been dating on-and-off for about a year. The two had gotten together on the reality show Ex on the Beach but Wharton told People that their spark never really died, despite their times apart. The back and forth nature of the relationship was one of the reasons why Floyd said she didn’t want Selfridge around her baby. But, Selfridge told Us Weekly that they are definitely serious about their relationship now. She explained, “Cory and I do have a serious relationship. We haven’t talked about getting married maybe in the future but we’re just enjoying our relationship and getting stronger every day. I could see myself with him for a long time. We already stay together almost every day and we work well together.”

And, even though Floyd initially said she didn’t want her daughter, Ryder, around Selfridge, things appear to have changed in that department. And, Selfridge also put some pregnancy rumors to bed. Selfridge revealed, “I do want my own kids in the future and Cory’s an amazing father to Ryder so it’s hard to not want kids with him! I think when the time is right it will happen for me. But to squash any rumors, no, I’m not pregnant! I’m just enjoying my relationship with Cory and Ryder.”

When it comes to why Wharton thinks his relationship for Selfridge is for the better, he told People that, “Cheyenne’s dating somebody too. We decided we’re both not right for each other right now and things aren’t working out.”

Wharton and Selfridge have each set their Instagram accounts to private.

Tune in to MTV on Monday nights at 9 p.m. ET/PT ad 8 p.m. CT to watch Teen Mom OG and see how Wharton’s relationship with Selfridge plays out, how he and Floyd settle their differences, and how Floyd juggles her own relationship.