Dance Moms Season 8 Cast of Dancers, Teams & Mothers

Dance Moms season 8 returns tonight, June 4, at 8/7c, after more than a year off the air. Fans of the reality dance series are thrilled for the show’s return, as well as Abby Lee Miller’s long-awaited reappearance, after the long hiatus between season 7 and 8.

Miller announced via her Instagram back in April that Dance Moms season 8 began filming in late January. It will premiere on Lifetime on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, and Miller has assured fans that they have plenty of drama, competition and dancing to look forward to this season.

So who is all starring on this season of the show? Unfortunately for tried-and-true fans of the original series, none of the OG dancers will appear on Dance Moms: Resurrection. The new team of dancers this season will consist of a talented young boy and seven new girls, by the looks of Miller’s Instagram account.

Here’s what we know about the season 8 cast of dancers, moms and teams:

The Hopeful ALDC Dancers

While the following performers are not yet confirmed to the public to be official Abby Lee Dance Company team members, Lifetime reports the following hopefuls for the dance team:

Brady Farrar, 14 (mom: Tricia)

Lilliana Ketchman, 10 (mom: Stacey)

Hannah Colin, 14 (mom: Ann)

GiaNina Paolantonio, 13 (mom: Joanne)

Kamryn Smith, 8 (mom: Adriana)

Savannah Kristich, 12 (mom: Erin)

Sarah Georgiana, 12 (mom: Michelle)

Pressley Hosbach, 12 (mom: Ashley)

Most of the original crew from the earlier seasons have gone on to other things as they hit their teens, including Maddie Ziegler, who has booked several magazine covers since the show, and Chloe Lukasiak, who left to travel with her former teammates Kendall and Kahlani in a dance tour called “The Irreplaceables Tour,” according to Women’s Day.

Abby Lee Miller Returns to Coach

Choreographer Abby Lee Miller is back to coach the kids, and although she is still in a wheelchair, she is as fiery and controversial as ever. Dance Moms: Resurrection will follow Miller as she rebuilds her dance company while battling the after-effects of the non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma throughout season 8.

For those who need a recap, the show took an extended hiatus between season’s 7 and 8 while Miller served a prison sentence felony bankruptcy fraud from July 2017 to March 2018. Weeks after she was released and entered a halfway house, she underwent emergency spinal surgery and inevitably ended up fighting the rare form of lymphoma cancer that’s left her in a wheelchair, according to Women’s Day.

“There’s people that counted me out, thought I was finished, considered the ALDC dead,” Miller tells her new students in the trailer for the new season. “Well, I fought hard to be here and you have to be a fighter, too. You have to fight to get those legs straight, fight to get better feet, you have got to fight to be a champion.”

