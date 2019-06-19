Danni’s Boyfriend Gentry on ‘Southern Charm’

Danni Baird and Gentry Todd are dealing with some relationship drama on the latest season of Southern Charm. The longtime couple hit a speed bump when Austen’s girlfriend Madison slid into Gentry’s DMs and attempted to flirt with him. But are they still together? Have they officially broken up?

According to Distractify, the couple still appear to be together. While they have not posted any new photos together over the last few weeks, they’ve yet to announce a breakup, or discuss any falling out they may have had. Gentry did cause speculation that he was seeing an artist named Jenn when he posted a photo of them together on his Instagram. “Shout out to my girl and local artist @jenn_griffith_ for helping w/ closing gift momentos this past year,” he wrote. That said, there have been no signs to point to Gentry and Jenn being romantically involved.

Danni & Gentry Are Believed to Still Be Together After a DM Controversy

In terms of relationship drama, Danni was the one who broke the news about Madison and Gentry’s flirtatious exchange on Instagram. She posted screenshots along with a caption that said, “Here’s the deal…. Was trying to be a girls girl… but if you wanna play that game…” The screenshot sent to Gentry reads: “Hey Gentry! My hairdresser and I wear [sic] scrolling through Instagram and she saw your face in an ad and said you were hot and I said I knew you. She wanted to meet you. Her name is Madison Lacroy and she owns her own business and is now on Southern Charm. Here’s her pic.”

Moments after Danni posted the screenshots, Madison posted some receipts of her own. She snapped pics of a text conversation she had with Danni about the flirtatious exchange, and how she had nothing to do with it. “Maybe he is trying to trick u into admitting to something u didn’t do?” Danni writes in the text. “I don’t know what the heck he is talking about seeing texts or DMs unless he is referring to something entirely different?” Madison responded, “No. He’s talking about Gentry.”

Gentry Is a Realtor Who’s Been Dating Danni for Several Years

“I explained it wasn’t u who reached out — it was a mutual friend or something,” Danni added. “That screenshot is literally his response… Which proves you didn’t send anything.” Madison then shrugged off the exchange, chalking it up to Gentry’s drinking. “Ugh oh well he’s wasted,” she wrote back.

Danni and Gentry have been dating for several years. The former, born Gentry Todd Radwanski, is a realtor who owns his own business. According to his website, has sold $30 million in Charleston properties over the last three years alone. Before starting in real estate, he helped his family with their commercial construction business.

“The number I focus on every day is the exact number of clients that have homes and investments currently in Charleston,” Gentry wrote in his bio. “My approach is deeply analytical and I work tirelessly to ensure my clients are up to date on their home and/or their investment.” He has over 11 thousand followers on Instagram, and he also owns an app called Gentry Todd. You can download it here.