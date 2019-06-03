Deavan & Jihoon on ’90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way premieres tonight at 9/8c on TLC. The popular reality series usually features the foreign partner moving from their home country to the United States, getting a K-1 visa, and marrying their American spouse within 90 days. However, The Other Way is switching it up; the spinoff will feature U.S. residents who are giving up their American way of life to move across the globe to be with their soulmates.

Deavan, a 22-year-old single mom, met Jihoon, 29, on a dating app. Jihoon flew to meet Deavan in Salt Lake City, and Deavan ended up getting pregnant the first night they were together. Now, Deavan is uprooting her life in Utah and moving to South Korea to be with Jihoon. The other five couples featured on this season are: Paul and Karine, Laura and Aladin, Jenny and Sumit, Tiffany and Ronald and Corey and Evelin.

Here’s what you need to know about Deavan and Jihoon:

They Have Run Into Many Obstacles Along The Way Since Deavan First Found Out She Was Expecting

Although Deavan is willing to leave her life in Utah behind and travel to South Korea to be with Jihoon, the couple has unfortunately run into several obstacles along the way: Jihoon’s family and parents don’t support their relationship and will not bless their marriage since the couple got pregnant out of wedlock, there is a significant language barrier to overcome, and Jihoon still hasn’t proposed to Deavan.

“You’re pregnant,” Jihoon tells Deavan in the promo (below). “My father and mother [are] embarrassed.” The cameras cut to Deavan, who says “I’m basically the worst case scenario for your son to marry.”

She Questions Whether Jihoon Proposed to Her Out of Love or Because She Got Pregnant

Although the promo shows Jihoon finally asking Deavan to marry him, she questions his intentions behind the proposal.

“I’m just wondering if you want to marry me because of love and not cuz of just being pregnant,” she asks Jihoon, who looks hesitant to answer.

Deavan Often Gushes About Jihoon on Social Media

In an Instagram Q&A, Deavan was asked about her favorite spot in her hubbie’s native country of Korea. The reality star answered, “This man,” along with a photo of Jihoon in the background. According to Soap Dirt, Jihoon has also visited her in the states several times before the cameras started rolling.

During the Q&A, Deavan also claimed wasn’t nervous about doing the series or how fans would respond to hers and Jihoon’s relationship on reality TV. Apparently, she is interested to see what she looks like in people’s eyes since she hasn’t seen her own face on TV before. Deavan also admitted that she had a great time filming the show, despite the difficulties due to her unexpected pregnancy.

Tune in tonight at 9/8c to catch 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, only on TLC.

