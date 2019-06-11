Who Is Devin Harris on Hannah B’s ‘The Bachelorette’?

Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette is only a few episodes in, but it’s already drama-filled as the contestants go head-to-head in an effort to earn her affection. One of the men competing for her heart is 27-year-old Devin Harris.

According to ABC’s contestant bio for Harris, he is a talent manager currently living in Los Angeles, California. Although Devin has been in a number of long-term, committed relationships in the past, he says “has trouble finding love in Los Angeles because no one in L.A. wants anything serious.”

Here’s what you need to know about Devin Harris:

He Is Friends With ‘Bachelorette’ Alum Wills

Past contestants across The Bachelor franchise are known to develop friendships with one another after competing. According to Harris’s ABC bio, he was friends with Bachelorette season 14 contestant Wills Reid before he even joined “Bachelor Nation.”

Wills, who was eliminated by Becca Kufrin, often shares photos on Instagram from events he’s attended with fellow “Bachelor Nation” alums. Since he and Dylan were friends even before their Bachelorette connection, fans of Harris should look for him to join that group once Hannah’s season has come to an end.

He Graduated From the University of San Diego in 2016

According to his LinkedIn profile, he graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science and a minor in Entertainment. While attending the University of San Diego, he was a member of the Delta Tau Delta fraternity as well as the Black Student Union.

After graduating on May 22, 2016, Devin shared a letter on Instagram , addressed to the high school principal who doubted him and told his mother he “would not amount to anything” and “would never graduate high school let alone college.” In the letter, he wrote that he “made a promise to both myself and my mother that you would be proven wrong. Nothing motivated me more than knowing I’d be able to send this to you one day,” adding that “it’s because of your doubts and others like you, that truly made my support system that much more tightly knit.” In the letter, he also revealed his intentions to apply to receive both a law degree and a business degree after establishing himself professionally.

He Has a Close Relationship With His Family

Hannah Brown has made it known that family is important to her, and that she is on the reality show to find a husband whom she can build a life with. If Harris’s social media is any indication, family is a priority for him and he gets along well with children. Many of his Instagram posts, which he shares with his over 4,200 followers, feature his mom and 8-year-old step brother Ethan.

On Ethan’s birthday on January 28, Devin shared a heartfelt note to Ethan on Instagram, writing “No words can express how much I love and care about you… As you continue to grow older I also hope that you continue to take bites out of life like you did this cake (without a care in the world). Do not let fear or doubt control you, face it head on with a smile, knowing that no matter what I’ll always have your beck & be there to pick you up should you fall.”

If Devin makes it to the final four on this season of The Bachelorette, it is likely that his hometown date with Hannah will involve both his mom and Ethan, showing viewers the close relationship they share and the emphasis Devin places on family values.