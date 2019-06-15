Twitter Reacts to Delay of Drake’s 2 New Songs

Drake had the internet waiting with anticipation when he announced that he would be dropping two new tracks on Friday. The tracks would have been his first official release since 2018’s Scorpion. As it stands, “Omerta” and ‘Money In the Grave” have yet to appear on iTunes or other streaming services.
Fans have been quick to criticize Drake’s announcement of the tracks and getting their hopes up. Many of the tweets focused on the fact that the tracks were a celebration of the Raptors’ recent NBA title, and how they seemed directly tied into said title. Check out some of the most furstrated reactions below:
According to Elliott Wilson, a Tidal affiliate and hip-hop journalist, the tracks were supposed to drop at 11 p.m. ET or 8 p.m. PT depending on your time zone. Neither Wilson nor the OVO camp have made an announcement relating to the delay, nor has there been a rescheduled release.
Some fans have jokingly blamed it on Drake’s partying following the Raptors’ victory. In truth, the rapper has been a huge part of the Toronto team’s post season, and he even granted a post-game interview. “We did this off of heart. We did this off of love,” he told reporters. “We willed this into existence. We manifested this. I told you the first time. People like to make memes—make another meme out of this. It’s beautiful.” Check out additional reactions to Drake’s delay below.
This is not the first time that Drake has delayed the release of new music. Take Care, the album that many deem to be his magnum opus, was originally scheduled for release on his birthday in 2011, and was even teased with a special birthday edition that would include bonus tracks like “Club Paradise”, “Dreams Money Can Buy” and “Free Spirit” featuring Rick Ross. The album was eventually pushed back a month, cancelling out the need for the special release.
Drake fans also had to contend with the delay of Nothing Was the Same and Views in 2013 and 2016, respectively. Perhaps the most notable delay, however, was the rapper 2017’s playlist More Life. The project had been teased for months leading up to its release, and was set to premiere live on OVO Radio. Nevertheless, OVO Radio was left playing music by several of Drake’s favorite artists and peers while the finishing touches were put on.
Another popular meme was that of awkward Drake, who has blessed Twitter users with countless examples over the years. Fans have taken the rapper’s less-than-smooth moments and used them to convey their confusion over the state of the two unreleased tracks.
“Drake was too busy celebrating like he just hit a game winner to drop the song on time,” wrote one user. “I’m fine with that as long as it is some heat. Can’t have a blemish on the Drake x Ross run.”