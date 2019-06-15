Drake’s New Songs: Best Memes & Twitter Reactions

Drake is back. After confusion over a lapsed release time, the rapper came through with two new tracks, the braggadocios “Omerta” and the hard-hitting “Money In the Grave” featuring Rick Ross. Read on to find out what fans thought of the new tracks, and whether it was worth the messy rollout.

The song that’s gotten the most attention on Twitter is “Money In the Grave.” Drake and Ross have a rich catalog together, and the general consensus is that their latest effort lived up to the hype. “Drake’s new sh*t is straight fire,” wrote one user. “Raptors needa win more rings if we get music like this everytime.”

Another tweeted out, “It appears Drake is the best artist in the history of humanity and hes not slowing down anytime soon, according to my calculations.” Check out some of the most enthusiastic reactions and memes below.

“Omerta” also received positive feedback from listeners. Many praised its lyrical density, and compared it to acclaimed Drake cuts like “Diplomatic Immunity” and “6 P.M. In New York”, where the rapper is focusing less on the killer hooks and more on the subliminal disses, bars, and overall flow of the track.

“Drake twitter blowing up ‘Money in the Grave’ rn, but after first few listens, I think ‘Omerta’ popped off,” theorized one fan. Another user felt that the track was additional proof that Drake is one of the best rap artists currently putting out music. “Drake the best rapper alive man,” they tweeted. “I’m sorry man lol why he smoke ‘Omerta’ like this wtf.”

Then there were those who felt that both tracks were underwhelming, and that they failed to live up the hype that Drake created. Many thought that the Best In the World Pack would tie into the Raptors’ recent NBA title, or at least make reference to some of the players on the team, but they seem to exist separate of the Raptors.

“These Drake tracks are literally throwaways,” wrote one annoyed user. “The Raptors even weren’t mentioned once this a big yikes for Adonis’ father but y’all gonna love it because y’all idolize the man.” Another listener felt that the the rapper merely used the momentum from the Raptors to release two throwaway tracks.

“Bruh that’s the wack version of ‘Diplomatic immunity’,” they tweeted. “@drake really knows got to market cuz these songs are hot garbage you all got trolled like everyone watching 2 stars go down in the finals.” Check out the negative feedback below.

Overall, it looks like another victory for Drake, and a strong indicator that he’s got a full-length project in the works. During a November 2018 tour date, he teased the crowd by telling them that he plans on getting back in the studio as soon as possible to work on the next album.

“I guess most people would go on a vacation, or I don’t know what they do… But I’mma tell you what I’m gonna do,” he said. “Because I keep having nights like this that remind me why I love my job so much, I promise you that as soon as this tour is over—and maybe I’ll take, like, a little break—I’mma get right to work on a new album, so we can be right here […] and have a new party.”