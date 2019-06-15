How to Stream & Download Drake’s 2 New Songs

Drake is planning to release new music tonight. The tracks are billed together as Chip to the 6ix, and will be the rapper’s first official release since 2018’s Scorpion. The tracks are titled “Omerta” and “Money In the Grave”, with the latter featuring longtime collaborator Rick Ross.
Chip to the 6ix will be released at 9 p.m. PT on Friday (June 14) or midnight ET on Saturday (June 15) depending on your time zone. We’ve listed all the different platforms that the tracks will be released on, and the ways in which you can listen below.
Drake announced the tracks shortly after the Toronto Raptors clinched the NBA title. He posted the Chip to the 6ix artwork on his Instagram along with a caption confirming the release date. It’s unclear whether the tracks will be loosie releases or the teaser to a larger album roll out, similar to the way that 2018’s Scary Hours set the stage for Scorpion.
Many are expecting “Omerta” and “Money In the Grave” to reference the Raptors’ NBA title. Drake has been a huge presence throughout the finals, drawing praise and controversy from figures throughout the league. The rapper even gave an interview in the clubhouse after game 5. “This is poetic. This is poetic,” he said. “You just have to watch it happen. The six in six. Kyle Lowry with a ring. Kawhi Leonard bringing a chip to the city. I want my chips with the dip, that’s all I know.”
“I don’t want my chips plain. I want my chips with the dip. So bring them dips. That dynasty’s over. We did what we had to do,” Drake continued. “We did this off of heart. We did this off of love. We willed this into existence. We manifested this. I told you the first time. People like to make memes – make another meme out of this. It’s beautiful.”