Edith Gonzalez’s Daughter, Constanza Creel Gonzalez: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Edith Gonzalez, a popular telenovela star, died on June 13 from ovarian cancer. Edith only had one child. She leaves behind a daughter, Constanza Creel Gonzalez, who is 15. Here are more details and photos about Constanza.

1. Edith Gonzalez and Santiago Creel Are Constanza’s Parents

Constanza Creel Gonzalez was born to Edith Gonzalez and Santiago Creel. Santiago Creel is a politician in Mexico. Edith is married to Lorenzo Lazo. In 2008, Edith talked about Santiago with People, saying she had known him for nearly 30 years and had a brief romance with him. Now, she said, they’re friends. She said the romance started when she was getting out of a tough relationship and he was looking for something new in his life. They met at a bullfight when he was 25 and she was 14, People reported, and met up again at a benefit gala several years later.

Edith shared the above photo with Constanza while they were in Asia.

2. Constanza’s Paternity Was Shared Publicly When She Was Four & Santiago Has Been Active in Her Life

Santiago Creel has always been a part of Constanza’s life, People reported. When she was born, he was so taken with her when he first saw her that he wanted to name her Guadalupe after the saint.

He never hid his paternity from her, even though the news that he was his father only became public in 2008. Constanza was born in 2004.

3. Edith Often Talked Proudly About Her Daughter on Social Media

Constanza was born on August 17, 2004, Hola.com shared. Edith was always proud of her daughter, sharing photos of her and talking about her on Instagram.

Many have commented about how much alike the two appear.

4. Constanza Creel Gonzalez Is a ‘Noble’ and ‘Tender’ Girl, Edith Gonzalez’s Husband Lorenzo Lazo Said

Lorenzo Lazo said about Constanza (in a translated quote from Quien.com): “She is fine, she is happy, she is a good girl, she is a tender girl, she is a girl with a heart and so what we have tried to inculcate is that she is very González.”

5. Constanza Did Well in Academics Despite the Tragedy Her Family Was Facing

Edith said her daughter was doing well in academics despite what was happening, Quien.com shared.

Here is the translated quote: “In school (she) is doing well, has responded very well despite all the pressure… The last quarter was just the one that … suffered, but hey, it’s worth it because it was a tough year.”

Edith Gonzalez will be greatly missed.

