Elizabeth Bice & Jamie Thompson: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Married at First Sight is back on Lifetime this summer for Season 9, and this time the popular reality series is bringing viewers to Charlotte, North Carolina, where they will meet eight new singles ready to tie the knot. One of the featured couples matched up this season is 32-year-old Elizabeth Bice, and Jamie Thompson, who’s the show’s oldest contestant at age 35.

While Jamie’s official show bio reads that he’s looking for a partner to travel the world with, he joked told People, “I’m ready to get married at first sight because I’m 35 and I’m getting to be that creepy, old guy.”

As usual, helping Elizabeth and Jamie figure out if they’re a good match and ready for marriage is the show’s panel of experts — family therapist Dr. Viviana Coles, sociologist Dr. Pepper Schwartz and marriage counselor Pastor Calvin Roberson.

Here’s what you need to know about Elizabeth and Jamie…

1. They’re Both From the Carolinas

While Elizabeth is from Mooresville, North Carolina, Jamie grew up nearby in Columbia, South Carolina, and both were raised by loving families. Elizabeth’s parents have been married 29 years, and Jamie was raised by an affectionate mother in a very close family.

While Elizabeth joined MAFS to find the kind of long-lasting love that her parents share, Jamie’s hoping to jumpstart his dream of growing his own family with his new wife. With the series format of having a quick wedding ceremony, immediate honeymoon and quickly moving together, if all goes well, both of their dreams may soon come true.

2. Elizabeth Wants a ‘Metro’ Kind of Guy

Elizabeth is not just looking for a gorgeous, motivated spouse, she’s looking for a “metro” kind of guy, a man who isn’t afraid to get pedicures and whatnot. In an interview with RealityTV World Jamie said that he doesn’t easily fit into one category or another, and is a well-rounded guy.

He said, “I fit a lot of the ‘metro’ characteristics (style, grooming, self-care, etc.) But I also know my way around a car engine and power tools thanks to my dad!” Jamie then added “I’m not afraid to do a face mask with my lady if it makes her happy.”

3. They Both Have Jobs Outside of Filming

When they’re not on camera filming as stars of Lifetime’s MAFS, Jamie works as a financial technician while Elizabeth is an account executive. Prior to joining the show, Elizabeth spent the past two years as a single woman, really focusing on her own well-being. But now, the self-described “free spirit” is ready to share her life with someone else.

Elizabeth, who describes herself as “adventurous and ambitious,” chose to do the show because “I have quite the personality. I consider myself that ‘fun’ kind of crazy, and I want a husband who is going to accept me for who I am.

4. Elizabeth Is A Total Daddy’s Girl

Not only does Elizabeth look at her parents’ marriage as relationship goals, but her father Ronnie has always been a constant rock in her life. When the bride-to-be prepares to walk down the aisle and meet her future husband for the first time, she burst in tears upon seeing her Dad standing there on her big day. Ronnie also got choked up as he told her, “You look so beautiful.”

Elizabeth said, “It’s just really emotional when I see him because I know how much he loves me and it’s really hard for him to let me go like this, for him to trust another man to take care of me. I didn’t know I was going to be like this for this experience, but I’m excited to meet my husband. Hopefully, I don’t cry in front of him, too.”

5. Couples Therapy Will Be Crucial For Their Marriage to Succeed

Even though Elizabeth considers herself to be proficient at verbal communication, she’s aware that she can be more withheld when it comes to affection with her partner. On the other hand, her husband Jamie admits that he can easily get riled up, so it seems issues clearly communicating their honest feelings to one another will be one of the couples’ biggest hurdles.

