Elizabeth Potthast’s Sisters on ’90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After’

Elizabeth Potthast’s sisters aren’t huge fans of her husband Andrei Castravet on TLC’s hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After. They haven’t been afraid to voice their concern about Andrei’s lack of employment, nor have they kept silent about their disapproval of the reality stars planning a second wedding.

In the clip below, her sisters Jen and Becky confront Elizabeth about Andrei’s issues with her family “being so involved” in their lives and explain that they are worried he won’t be able to support her and the baby.

“Andrei knows that he doesn’t want the family so intertwined and involved in you raising a kid, but at the same time, you’re relying on dad for money. So when you rely on someone for money, they’re gonna be involved,” Becky tells Elizabeth. Jen also interjects that Andrei needs to “step up” and take responsibility now that they are expecting a child.

They continue to voice their concerns over the fact that Andrei still doesn’t have a job, and are worried about how hard it’s going to be for their sister if things stay that way. Elizabeth seems to agree, and mentions how she feels like there’s “so much weight” on her shoulders being the only breadwinner at the moment.

“Andrei thinks that we’re judging him all the time, and it’s almost like he has a guilty conscience because he knows he’s not doing the right things,” Jen tells the cameras.

In another clip below, Elizabeth gets mad at her sisters for taking her phone away while they were getting ready to celebrate her bachelorette party. She gets angry and says it’s “childish” for them to take away her phone, but both Jen and Becky tell the cameras that they were just trying to help Elizabeth let loose and have some fun without worrying about Andrei texting her all night and asking what she was doing. (Andrei really disapproved of Elizabeth going out clubbing for her party. Watch the clip here.)

Even Elizabeth says in the same clip that she knew Andrei wouldn’t approve of some of the things they had planned for her party, but she still fought to keep her phone so she could check in with him throughout the night.

During an earlier episode of the show, Elizabeth’s sister Jen also drilled Andrei on how they were going to come up with $15 thousand to plan a second wedding in Moldova when he hadn’t received his work permit yet, causing him to snap at her and Potthast’s mother to step between them.

Despite Elizabeth’s sister’s issues with her husband, she appears to still be very close to them. She recently posted a picture on Instagram celebrating Becky’s baby shower, joking that she was “terrorizing you all with Becky’s pregnancy.”

However, according to TLC’s synopsis, her sisters’ issues with Andrei escalates during tonight’s episode and there is some major fallout between Elizabeth’s family and her husband. Tune in tonight at 8/7c to see what happens.

