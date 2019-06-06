Your Must-See Celebrity Headlines for Today, June 6

Good morning! I’m Emily, and this is your roundup of must-see entertainment and celebrity news headlines.

Today, we have Robert Downey Jr. proving he might be the real-life Tony Stark, Alex Rodriguez hilariously trolling himself on Instagram, why Ellen Pompeo almost quit Grey’s Anatomy, and more…

TOP STORY: Robert Downey Jr. Is the REAL-LIFE Tony Stark

rdj using his fame to talk about the environment and technology is such a tony stark behaviour. he promised to dedicate his next few years to helping clean the earth with robotics and nanotechnology. we truly dont deserve robert downey junior. pic.twitter.com/gdlykfOmu9 — bi-ronman ⎊ ۞ (@hopelessrdj) June 5, 2019

Actor Robert Downey Jr. took the stage during Amazon’s re:MARS intelligence conference to announce his real-life plan to use technology to save the world, a moment that had Avengers movie fans wondering if the 54-year-old film producer had somehow transformed into his fictional Marvel movie character, Tony Stark.

On Instagram, Downey Jr. shared video and photos from his experience speaking at the conference in Las Vegas, and playfully used #TeamStark in the caption to announce his new venture, The Footprint Coalition, which will officially launch sometime in 2020.

Robert Downey Jr. IS Tony Stark and you can't change my mind pic.twitter.com/KgEB1LISeM — dominique loves manchee (@stephenstrcnge) June 5, 2019

During his Amazon presentation Downey Jr. said, “Between robotics and nanotechnology, we could clean up the planet significantly, if not totally, in 10 years” — a statement that if we didn’t know better, could’ve been a line taken straight from Iron Man himself.

Celebs on Social Media: A-Rod Loved J-Lo Before He Even Met Her

Former baseball star Alex Rodriguez, who’s been engaged to Jennifer Lopez since March, has apparently been in love with the singer/actress since 1998. In the interview clip he posted Instagram the interviewer asked, “What would a dream date with Alex Rodriguez be?” and he replied, “Jennifer Lopez. Hopefully, you can find me a date with her.”

Two decades later, the man got his wish. Even J-Lo was impressed. She wrote in the comments, “OMG… i love this too much” with three red-heart emojis.

….AND IN OTHER NEWS

1. Even though it won’t premiere until June 6, 2020… Director Patty Jenkins Reveals the official Wonder Woman 1984 Poster

2. Beyonce Teased Mysterious New Merchandise to be Released on June 11

3. Ellen Pompeo Almost Quit Grey’s Anatomy After Season 10 Because of the ‘Really Toxic Work Environment‘

3. Comedy Central Unlocked All 10 Episodes of The Other Two, So Everyone Can Watch Season 1 for Free.

4. Former American Idol winner Carrie Underwood Makes History With Her Record-Breaking 20th CMT Award

JUNE 6 HAPPY BIRTHDAY: Paul Giamatti, 52. Colin Quinn, 60

COMING UP SOON:

Big Little Lies Season 2 Premieres on Sunday, June 9 on HBO.

