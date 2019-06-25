Etika’s Best Reaction Videos & Memes

Etika, born Desmond Amofah, was found dead on Monday. Police said Etika’s body was recovered from the East River in Lower Manhattan, and some of his belongings were retrieved near the Manhattan Bridge. He was 29.

Etika is a YouTuber who’s best known for his reaction videos and Nintendo-related content. He gained a large following on the strength of his boisterous personality and his reactions, many of which either went viral or inspired memes. We’ve compiled some of the best Etika reaction videos and memes below.

One of the most popular Etika-themed memes was a clip of him yelling the phrase “Joycon Boys!!” The moment was ripped from one of his live streams and uploaded to YouTube on November 14th, 2016. During the stream, Etika pulls out a Nintendo Switch and yells the now famous phrase. There have been several memes and Reddit threads inspired by the phrase, with examples of the latter including the threads “If the Joycon Boyz Was a Religion” and “Etika Has Betrayed the Joycon Boyz.”

The most famous of Etika’s reactions sees him getting up after a surprising moment and repeatedly screaming “Oh my God!” He can also been seen taking objects off the shelf next to him and throwing them on the floor. The reaction quickly went viral, and fans began taking the footage and laying it over different YouTube videos and moments from shows like Family Guy and Spongebob Squarepants.

Another viral moment in Etika’s career was when he sat down for an interview with Keemstar. He immediately caught the host off guard by introducing himself as the Antichrist and saying that he wanted to rid the planet of all living things. “Hey guys, what’s going on it’s me, the Antichrist. I’ve come to purge the planet of all human life,” he said.

“Everything that you’ve done in your life Keemstar was all leading up to this moment,” Etika continued. “Where you can broadcast the start of the beginning of the rise of the known Antichrist. I am the Antichrist, I am the one who brings death to all.” At one point, Etika stormed out of the interview, but agreed to return and discuss his recent interaction with the police. “The cops took you to the mental place today, what happened?” Keemstar asked. Etika’a replied, “I went, I became God, and I walked out.”

Etika’s fanbase have created several other memes with his likeness over the years. There is a popular profile called The Etika Page that takes moments from his videos and turns them into meme-able moments. Some of the most notable include references to the Joycon Boyz and clips of the YouTuber dancing to various hip-hop songs. Check them out below.