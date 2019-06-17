‘Euphoria’ Playlist: Viewers Saying the Music from the HBO Series Is ‘Fire’

HBO viewers are raving about the music in the Euphoria premiere. Although we don’t have a play-by-play song list for the premiere yet, we do have some sources where you can listen to music for the entire season. Here are the soundtrack details.
HBO has released two playlists for Euphoria season 1. You can find one playlist on Apple Music here. A second playlist is on Spotify here.
Here is the full list of songs on the playlist:
- Hold Up by Beyoncé
- Can’t Get Used to Losing You (Single Version) by Andy Williams
- Getcha’ Weight Up (feat. Big Yae, CBM Muley & Cet Dollar) by Rockstar Jt
- Brighter Tomorrow by Soul Swingers
- Once Again by Stratus
- Beckham by Yung Baby Tate
- Home by Audri & Aaron
- I’m Gone by Jozzy & Tommy Genesis
- Narcos by Migos
- Feelings by Lil Dude
- Secrets by Hass Irv
- G.O.A.T by A3C & Kenny Mason
- Cocky AF by Megan Thee Stallion
- 2 True by A3C & Nesha Nycee
- I Know There’s Gonna Be (Good Times) [feat. Young Thug & Popcaan] by Jamie xx
- New Level (feat. Future) by A$AP Ferg
- Motivation by Sam Austins
- Billy Boy by $Not
- Run Cried the Crawling by Agnes Obel
- Snowflake (Remastered – June 1990) by Jim Reeves
A few songs from the list above that were in the premiere included “I Know There’s Gonna Be (Good Times)” by Jaime xx, “Hold Up” by Beyonce (the intro song), and “Cocky AF” by Megan Thee Stallion.
Viewers are already talking about how much they loved the soundtrack from the premiere and how much they’re looking forward to the music in the rest of the season.
It looks like the songs have a 10 out of 10 rating from viewers.