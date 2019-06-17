‘Euphoria’ Playlist: Viewers Saying the Music from the HBO Series Is ‘Fire’

HBO viewers are raving about the music in the Euphoria premiere. Although we don’t have a play-by-play song list for the premiere yet, we do have some sources where you can listen to music for the entire season. Here are the soundtrack details.

HBO has released two playlists for Euphoria season 1. You can find one playlist on Apple Music here. A second playlist is on Spotify here.

Here is the full list of songs on the playlist:

Hold Up by Beyoncé

Can’t Get Used to Losing You (Single Version) by Andy Williams

Getcha’ Weight Up (feat. Big Yae, CBM Muley & Cet Dollar) by Rockstar Jt

Brighter Tomorrow by Soul Swingers

Once Again by Stratus

Beckham by Yung Baby Tate

Home by Audri & Aaron

I’m Gone by Jozzy & Tommy Genesis

Narcos by Migos

Feelings by Lil Dude

Secrets by Hass Irv

G.O.A.T by A3C & Kenny Mason

Cocky AF by Megan Thee Stallion

2 True by A3C & Nesha Nycee

I Know There’s Gonna Be (Good Times) [feat. Young Thug & Popcaan] by Jamie xx

New Level (feat. Future) by A$AP Ferg

Motivation by Sam Austins

Billy Boy by $Not

Run Cried the Crawling by Agnes Obel

Snowflake (Remastered – June 1990) by Jim Reeves

A few songs from the list above that were in the premiere included “I Know There’s Gonna Be (Good Times)” by Jaime xx, “Hold Up” by Beyonce (the intro song), and “Cocky AF” by Megan Thee Stallion.

Viewers are already talking about how much they loved the soundtrack from the premiere and how much they’re looking forward to the music in the rest of the season.

I was legit just about to tweet that. THE MUSIC IS FIRE. #FeelEuphoria #Euphoria #partner — KelleyLCarter (@KelleyLCarter) June 17, 2019

Dang first episode of #Euphoria was tight. Music 👌🏾. Cinematography 👌🏾. Writing 👌🏾. Let’s see where this goes — Iffy Kaysar (@iffykaysar) June 17, 2019

Yooo the music on this show is lit!! #Euphoria #EuphoriaHBO pic.twitter.com/6ptq1stKKN — Auntie of the House of EVANGELISTA 👑💃🏽 (@1LipstickBandit) June 17, 2019

Yes to the music in this episode #Euphoria — Wakanda X B🔺K (@Scorp1179) June 17, 2019

No joke the cinematography in #Euphoria is AMAZING and utterly brilliant. The music score is just hypnotic — Joshua Morningstar. 🇹🇹 (@joshua_ua1) June 17, 2019

This Jamie XX song🔥 #Euphoria is doing a really great job with this soundtrack. — Meek Mill's Favorite Polar Bear △⃒⃘ (@Unaamorcita) June 17, 2019

A meg the stallion song in the episode this officially in my tv show rotation bro !#Euphoria — ⚜D™🤴🏿 (@HisNameIsD) June 17, 2019

I’m living for the intro song 🤗 #Euphoria — Lex In The City 🗽 (@LexVeona) June 17, 2019

It looks like the songs have a 10 out of 10 rating from viewers.