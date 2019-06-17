‘Euphoria’ Reviews: Ratings on IMDb & Twitter Reveal that Viewers Loved the Premiere

The premiere for Euphoria has just aired on HBO. This show has been generating controversy even before it aired. What do people think of it? How are they rating and reviewing it on IMDb, Rotten Tomatoes, and even Twitter? The reviews so far are mostly positive.

On IMDb, Euphoria overall has a rating of 8.2 out of 10 from 203 users. The lowest ratings are 5.5 from people under 18 and 5.0 from people over 45. The highest rating is from ages 18-29, with 8.9.

But how specifically is episode 1 rated on IMDb? Episode 1 has an 8.2 rating out of 10 for 123 IMDb users. There are no ratings from people under the age of 18. For the 18-29 demographic, the rating is 8.8. For ages 30-44, the rating is 6.8. and for ages 45+, the rating is 4.7. So this show definitely appeals the most to the younger demographic, with appeals declining with age.

As for males and females, males rated it 8.1 and females rated it 7.4 on IMDb. That’s interesting to see that males in general rated the shower higher than females.

One reviewer on IMDb said the episode deserved 10 stars and “Zendaya is gold!” They said the dram is “superb” and although there’s a large amount of profanity, the inappropriate content wasn’t too bad, in their opinion. They said that mid-teenagers and up are the only ones who should watch the show, however.

Another 10-star reviewer said the pacing was great and something was always happening on the show. “What also makes me like this show is how grounded it is. Nothing feels forced, thanks to the writing and performances of this stellar cast. It also gives a new perspective from the younger generation who have completely grown up in a world of social media.”

One person who wrote a review gave it a 6 out of 10 on IMDb, and had an opposite reaction to others. “There is nothing honest or insightful here deeper than an after school special.”

But others said they could tell this is going to be something special.

On Rotten Tomatoes, meanwhile, the reviews aren’t quite as high. It has a 77 percent tomatometer, but it doesn’t have an audience score yet.

On Twitter, people also loved the episode.

Okay but euphoria is def a 10/10, hbo got all the good shit #Euphoria — Jillian (@_jillianhandley) June 17, 2019

And they say it reflects real life, sadly enough.

These boys are taking advantage of this girl’a insecurities. It’s so sad but happens on the regular. #Euphoria #EuphoriaHBO — Marcus Little (@marcusuntrell92) June 17, 2019

Zendaya is so viscerally devastating in #Euphoria without ever feeling exploitive about this very real type of pain. Especially when Rue is assessing the damage she has done. It is benchmark work. — *UNFRIENDLY THICK HOTTIE (@sebsgottahaveit) June 17, 2019

Having Zendaya as narrator as well is the best. Love how she expresses how she feels #Euphoria — Capri M. (@cmaree_xo) June 17, 2019

Here are some more reactions.

😳😳 this is what kids doing in high school now? college ok but high school?! Whew. #euphoria — khaleesi ॐ (@mzshannon) June 17, 2019

#Euphoria pilot gave me more anxiety than The Handmaid’s Tale pic.twitter.com/Hyct0cwkbw — Kaiju (@KaiPie02) June 17, 2019

#Euphoria is a very heavy, trippy, dark show with great cinematography. Zendaya makes a really good junkie. I highly recommend it but be warned… — Kaiju (@KaiPie02) June 17, 2019

RT dyllyp: Man listen, I’m not being hyperbolic at all when I say the pilot for #Euphoria might be the most beautifully shot episode of tv… — Yohan uptwt bentar (@Youhxn) June 17, 2019

Okay hbo I need you to calm down because #euphoria destroyed me & I cried for a full hour??? Fantastic — Sam (@darthvadwh0re) June 17, 2019

And others are ready for some major plot developments that they hope will happen.

All in all, people loved the episode.