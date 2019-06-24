Euphoria Season 1 Episode 3 Spoilers: Predictions & Photos

HBO

The latest episode of HBO’s new series Euphoria just aired. Here’s a look at what we know so far about Season 1 Episode 3, airing next week.

First, here’s the preview for next week.

And here are some photos from Season 1 Episode 3.

First, it looks like there will be a significant focus on Kat Hernandez (Barbie Ferreira) in this next episode. It appears from the previews that she is going to begin getting involved in webcams. This week’s episode made a big deal out of how she started to find some sense of empowerment when she was reading people’s reactions to the video of her that leaked.

HBO

The preview also shares that she was an anonymous writer of fanfiction over the summer that got very popular, but no one knew she wrote the fiction.

HBO

HBO

Coming back to the world of high school was very difficult for her.

HBO

Meanwhile, Jules is following for “ShyGuy,” the anonymous Internet persona that she’s been chatting with.

HBO

Rue is likely a lot more skeptical of Jules’ new love interest. But Rue has a lot of issues of her own to deal with.

HBO

Meanwhile, McKay’s relationship seems to be heating up, but you know something messed up is going to happen soon.

HBO

HBO

Jules, sadly, is in for a terrible awakening at some point in the season. The very violent Nate (pretending his name is Tyler) is the person behind the name she’s talking to online.

HBO

HBO

HBO

Euphoria Season 1 Episode 3 will air Sunday at 10 p.m. Eastern.

  • Published
