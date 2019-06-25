Fame Reek Dead: DMV Rapper Dies Tragically

Fame Reek was one of the pioneers of the DMV rap scene. He died on June 24, according to a Twitter post from his manager. In one tweet, Reek’s manager, Solo DC, wrote, “Y’all don’t understand the pain I’m feeling right now…. @FameReek was like a son to me. it’s was deeper then music he was family… he was a good dude man, he was solid, he showed nothing but love to everybody even to those who hated him… 💔💔💔😢😢😢.”

In the wake of Reek’s tragic passing, his manager changed his Twitter handle to “LONG LIVE FAME REEK.”

DMV rap is hip-hop music that comes from the District of Maryland and Virginia. Solo DC has said that he will release Reek’s final tape soon. In other messages, Solo DC wrote, “I’m sorry bro I should’ve been there” and “Damn @FameReek why bro why man.”

Another friend of Reek’s, Lil Poodha, said in a Facebook post that Reek died after suffering from a drug overdose. That claim was backed up by Souncloud rapper, Ayo Potter.

Many who took to Twitter to mourn Reek’s life implied that the rapper had been a victim of cyberbullying. One fan wrote, “Y’all screaming RIP fame reek but y’all sent him into depression spiral, he moved away, y’all boycotted his music then have the nerve to say RIP.” In his final Instagram post, Reek wrote in the caption, “I started doing what was necessary, started making things possible, now I’m doing the impossible.”

In January 2019, Reek wrote that he was headed to jail. Reek said in one post, “I’m headed to the jail .. nothin to glorify I don’t want none of my youngins thinking this s*** cool… I’ll be back.” Posts on his page indicate that he was released around May 2019.

