Best Father’s Day Movies to Watch & Movie Lines

If you’re looking to watch a movie on Father’s Day, while there are hundreds of thousands of movies to choose from, we’ve made a list of the quintessential dad-friendly films.

On Sunday, June 16, whether you’re in the mood to laugh, or cry, laugh-cry, or watch vigilante fathers take down their enemies, here’s our top movie selections, along with the best lines from each film.

Here are the best movies to watch on Father’s Day…

Father of the Bride & Father of the Bride II



The rare case in which a movie sequel is equally as good as the original, and both these films starring Steve Martin as George Banks, the father watching his little girl, Annie (Kimberly Paisley-Williams) grow up and get married, and then have a baby while his own wife (Diane Keaton) also finds herself with a bun in the oven, it’s perfect for the entire family.



While there are numerous moments of happy tears, every time time wedding planner Franck (Martin Short) is on the screen saying “cawk” (cake), you’ll cry tears of laughter.

The Godfather & The Godfather II



It’s offer your Dad cannot refuse. Not only do all Dads love The Godfather and its sequel, they also all steadfast believe they can do they do a perfect Don Vito Corleone (Marlon Brando) impression. If for some reason your Dad loves Godfather III, because it’s Father’s Day, you’ll have to suck it up and watch. Sorry.

Clemenza: “Leave the gun. Take the cannoli.”

Don Vito Corleone: “Revenge is a dish best served cold.”

Mrs. Doubtfire



In one of Robin Williams‘ most iconic roles, the hilarious film in which he dresses up as an old nanny to spend time with his three kids is the gift that keeps on giving.

Mrs. Doubtfire:“It was a run-by fruiting!”

Mrs. Doubtfire:“Look at this! My first day as a woman and I’m already getting hot flashes.”

Field of Dreams



If you build it, they will come. And if you watch it, you will cry, your dad will cry, everyone will shed happy tears as Kevin Costner, who plays Ray Kinsella, gets to play ball one last time with his father. Ray Liotta plays Shoeless Joe Jackson and the American treasure that is James Earl Jones is Terrence man in this baseball classic.

Shoeless Joe Jackson: Ty Cobb wanted to play, but none of us could stand the son-of-a-bitch when we were alive, so we told him to stick it.

Shoeless Joe Jackson: Is this heaven?

Ray Kinsella: Now, it’s Iowa.

Commando



A classic Arnold Schwarzenegger film, in which Colonel John Matrix takes down every bad guy that comes his way to save his daughter (played by a young Alyssa Milano) after she was kidnapped. This is the movie that inspired the entire Taken movie series, and while it’s bloody, gory, and incredibly violent, at its heart, it’s a loving father/daughter film.

Sully: Here’s twenty dollars to get some beers in Val Verde. It’ll give us all a little more time with your daughter.

Col. John Matrix: You’re a funny guy Sully, I like you. That’s why I’m going to kill you last.

Big Daddy



This is one of Adam Sandler‘s best movies, and the film in which the world was introduced to Dylan and Cole Sprouse, who trade off playing Sonny’s roommates’ biological kid. It’s heartwarming, hilarious and one of the sweetest films to watch on Father’s Day.

Sonny: “Having a kid is great as long as their eyes are closed and he’s not moving or speaking.”

Vanessa: “He has a five year plan.”

Sonny: “What is it? Don’t die?”

Finding Nemo



This movie is about two clownfish, Marlin (Mel Brooks), and his son Nemo (Alexander Gould), and how after accidentally getting separated, they both fight to find their way back to one another. It’s a Pixar gem.

Dory: “I forget things almost instantly. It runs in my family… well, at least I think it does.”

The Lion King



It should be required viewing before the live-action premieres next month, but this equal parts gut-wrenching and heartwarming Disney film, beautifully tells a moving story about loss, family, strength and love. It’s like Hamlet in the Serengeti, and a film that has stood the test of time.

Mufasa: “I’m only brave when I have to be. Being brave doesn’t mean you go looking for trouble.”

Rafiki: “Oh yes. The past can hurt. But from the way I see it, you can either run from it, or learn from it.”

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back



While it’s definitely a fun option to set aside the entire day for a Star Wars marathon on Father’s Day, if you only have time for one movie on Sunday, go with The Empire Strikes Back. It’s the one in the series for which Darth Vader tells Luke, “No, I am your father.”

Yoda: “Do or do not. There is no try.”

Darth Vader: “The force is with you, young Skywalker, but you are not a Jedi yet.”

READ NEXT: Nev Schulman & Wife Laura Perlongo Are Now a Family of 4