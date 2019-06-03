‘Fear the Walking Dead’: Who Is Bobby Reid & How Did He Die?

When you’re watching Fear the Walking Dead‘s Season 5 premiere you may notice that the episode is dedicated in memory of Bobby Reid. Who is Bobby Reid and what happened to him? Do we know how he died or why the episode was dedicated to him? Bobby Reid was a member of Fear the Walking Dead‘s crew who tragically just passed away in a car accident in March 2019. His friends put together a GoFundMe to support his wife and two children after his death.

Here is what we know about Bobby Reid.

Bobby Reid (also known as Robert Reid) worked as a key grip on three episodes of Fear the Walking Dead in 2018, ComicBook.com reported. But his career in the camera and electrical department extended far beyond the AMC series. He was a camera grip for Netflix’s Bird Box, a key grip for LA’s Finest, a key grip for Making It, and a key grip for 43 episodes of Rosewood from 2015 to 2017. He also worked with Angel from Hell, Aquarius, Mission Control, Young & Hungry, five episodes of True Blood, Bad Teacher, GI Joe: Retaliation, Food Network Star (25 episodes), Dollhouse (13 episodes), Ugly Betty, The Inside, and much more. He had an extensive career working with many well-known and popular productions.

Reid only recently passed away in March 2019. Jenna Elfman, who plays June/Naomi on Fear the Walking Dead, posted this tribute to Reid:

She wrote: “Only the biggest of love being sent up to this fellow, our #feartwd family member, Bobby Reid, our key grip, who just passed tragically. My heart is with his family. I loved Bobby so much. He was SUCH A GENTLEMAN. And had pride in his professional capacity, a true pro. Always adding value with kindness and competence. Such a damn loss. I hate this. I love and appreciate you, Bobby. We are all sending so much love… ”

Sadly, Bobby Reid died in a car accident. Chandra Tourtelot shared this post on Facebook in April, writing: “The Key Grip on my current project ‘Fear the Walking Dead’ passed away on 3/19. Please see the gofundme info attached. We are raising money to help his wife and kids during this difficult time. Thank you.”

Bobby Reid’s GoFundMe is still accepting donations and has raised $23,461 so far. The link is here. According to the GoFundMe, Reid was driving to see his parents on March 19, 2019 when he was killed in a car accident, leaving behind his wife and two children. Two months ago the following update was shared:

Janet asked me to pass this message. ‘Thank you to everyone for the support and love for our family, it truly shows how much Bobby was loved by family, friends and his work family! This transition time is extremely difficult and I want to thank each and every person, we are grateful beyond words.'”

You can donate to Reid’s GoFundMe to support his wife and children here.