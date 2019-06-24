Skidmark & Daniel Need a ‘Fear the Walking Dead’ Spinoff Right Now [Memes]

Skidmark is the best thing to ever happen to Fear the Walking Dead. That adorable orange cat stole the show in Season 5 Episode 4. If fans could have one wish, it would be that we’d get a spinoff with Daniel and Skidmark surviving the zombie apocalypse together. Here are all the best memes and reactions to Skidmark. This post has major spoilers for Season 5 Episode 4 of Fear.
Skidmark is Daniel’s faithful sidekick and he’s the best thing to ever happen to this show. He’s an adorable orange cat who distracts the zombies so that Daniel can accomplish his missions.
Then every night, Daniel and Skidmark share a quiet moment at home, enjoying food together.
Skidmark is well taken care of by his faithful friend. But sadly, Daniel decided he had to leave for some reason at the end of the episode and no one is sure where he’s going. :(
The worst part is that he didn’t take his well-trained cat with him. Instead, he left Skidmark with Charlie and the others and asked them to watch out for him. But how will they do that when they’re supposed to be joining up with Alicia and crew to help find Althea, not stick around at Daniel’s super cool warehouse?
Daniel left without giving Skidmark a pet, and that kind of reminded me a bit of a certain Game of Thrones moment that I won’t elaborate on in case people here are reading who haven’t watched the show or don’t want to be spoiled.
Skidmark’s safe and wasn’t hurt in this episode, but he deserves more adventures with Daniel.
I just want Daniel to come back for Skidmark and then I want AMC to create a spinoff of Skidmark and Daniel’s adventures. I’d be perfectly happy with watching that show every week.
Admit it, we all love Skidmark. I know I do.
I would love to see Skidmark as a guest on Talking Dead. That would be a-meowzing.