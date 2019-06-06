How to Stream & Download Future’s ‘Save Me’

Future is dropping his 8th studio album “Save Me” at midnight on June 7th. This will be Future’s second release in 2019, coming 5 months after his last album THE WIZRD. The rapper/singer announced the surprise album on June 5 via an Instagram and Twitter post.

The location on his Instagram post reads “Oh F***, I’ve made a huge mistake” which may foreshadow some of the themes of his new album. That, combined with the album title possibly point to a more self-reflective, introspective Future record. The “March Madness” singer released the tracklist for the album this morning which also seems to signal a darker tone for this project. The album will feature 7 new songs from the Atlanta artist.

The distinct album artwork was done by high-fashion house Enfants Riches Déprimés and its founder Henri Alexander Levy. According to Instagram previews, Levy also directed the two first music videos for the singles “Xanax Damage” and “Government Official”. Both videos have the look of a foreign, art house film with grainy, home video footage of unidentified actors spliced together with random visuals and footage of Future.

In the past, Future has been silent about his albums prior to their release, only talking about the record once it’s out. Like his last few album releases including THE WIZRD, Future, and HNDRXX, he announced Save Me only 48 hours before it’s release, deleting his entire Instagram and then posting several cryptic previews.

Here’s how to stream his new album when it releases at midnight tonight.

Apple Music

Future’s new album will be available to stream on iTunes and Apple Music. If you have an Apple Music account, open the app on your phone or tablet and set the notifications to alert you when the album is out. You’ll receive an alert the second the album drops.

If you’re not an Apple Music subscriber, click here to start a free 30-day trial. If you cancel during your trial period, you’ll continue to have access to the entire Apple Music catalog until the date that you would have been billed for the full price. The album isn’t available for pre-order on iTunes and has not been added to Apple music as of yet.

Spotify

Future’s Save Me will be released on Spotify at midnight. If you don’t have a Spotify account, click here to download the application and create one for free. You can also sign up for Spotify Premium and pay only $0.99 for the first three months. Spotify premium will remove ads and give you access to premium podcasts and several other features.

Tidal

Future’s album will be available to listen to on Tidal. You can either sign up for a free account or click here to get a free 30-day trial with Tidal Premium, which upgrades your songs to lossless content that is not compressed and streams at CD quality as well as providing access to music videos and curated playlists.