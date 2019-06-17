Who Is Garrett Powell on Hannah Brown’s ‘The Bachelorette’?

Now, that we are past the halfway point of Season 15’s The Bachelorette, the competition for Hannah Brown‘s heart is becoming more intense each week, as certain relationships grow stronger and viewers officially pick their favorites to win. However, stepping up late in the game as a new frontrunner is Garrett Powell, who finally gets a coveted one-on-one date with Hannah on Monday night’s episode.

So, who is this handsome 27-year-old with the adorable southern accent? Well, thanks to his sister-in-law Jessalin, who signed Garrett up for the popular reality dating show, and is married to his brother Austin, we’ve gotten to learn a lot about this professional golfer as he continues to woo the former Miss Alabama pageant queen.

Like Hannah, Garrett grew up in Birmingham, Alabama, which is less than an hour from where Hannah was raised in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. However, while Hannah went to college in her home state, she’s proud Roll Tide alum from University of Alabama, Garrett ventured off to do his undergraduate studies at Mississippi State University. At college, he played quarterback for the school’s football team and studied golf management.

While Garrett continues to work as a pro golfer, he’s incredibly tight with his family, including parents Ray and Pam, all of whom take their religious faith very seriously.

While his sister-in-law Jessalin and brother Austin are soon expecting their first child, Garret is already a loving uncle to his sister Lindsay’s son, Samuel, with her husband Ben.

Between his deep southern pride and love for Jesus, it’s easy to see why producers thought Garrett would be a perfect fit for Hannah. Not only is he athletic and good looking, he’s family oriented, and seems like a genuinely nice guy who’s there for all the right reasons.

Unlike most other contestants, Garrett hasn’t drank the self-promotional Bachelor Nation Kool-aid. While he posts the occasional fun group shot with his fellow contestants from The Bachelorette on Instagram, even as his reality star rises in popularity, he refrains from posting a series of thirst trap screen shots, a fact which only makes him more endearing to fans of the show.

Here’s hoping that if Garrett isn’t the lucky man proposing to Hannah at the end of this season, that he will get a second shot of love on Bachelor in Paradise, which is set to premiere August 5.

READ NEXT: When Does Bachelor in Paradise 2019 Announce the Official Season 6 Cast?