Garrett Powell & Peter Weber Get Bachelorette Solo Dates Tonight

There’s been a good amount of drama, aggression, and heartbreak, and we’re only partway through the season on The Bachelorette.

Tonight, on an all-new episode, Peter Weber and Garrett Powell luck out by scoring solo dates.

According to Reality Steve, Hannah’s first solo date is with Garrett Powell. They go bungee jumping (and scantily clad bungee jumping, we might add) and Garrett takes home the rose in the end.

We’re not too sure what goes down with Hannah and Peter, but previews for this week show them in a hot tub with fireworks. And it isn’t a huge surprise that Peter gets the rose, too.

What do we know about these two guys?

Garrett is 27 and from Birmingham, Alabama. He currently works as the assistant golf pro at Shoal Creek Country Club in Alabama, and attended Mississippi St. University.

He is a PGA certified Golfer, according to the Alabama and northwest Florida PGA website, and his most recent tournament was on May 20 at the Camp Creek Golf Course

Pete is also 27 and hails from Westlake Village, California, where he works as a pilot. Peter is a clear fan-favorite this season on the show, with an impressive 255k followers. On the fourth episode of the show, he adorably asked Hannah to be his girlfriend, clearly winning over a large number of fans.

According to Cosmo, Pete works for Delta Airlines. His ABC bio reveals he enjoys snowboarding, watching football, and line dancing. ABC also divulges something he hasn’t admitted to Hannah yet: he still lives at home.

According to Cosmo, Pete’s parents met when his father was a pilot and his mom was a flight attendant. Does he make it all the way to hometown dates?

WARNING: Read on, but beware of spoilers!

According to Reality Steve, Hannah can’t narrow it down when it comes to the final four, so she takes all four of them to Greece for overnight dates– and that four includes Peter Weber.

That final four also consists of Luke, who has been made out to be a villain this season on the show. Peter Weber is the first of the four to go home, and the final two comes down to Jed and Tyler Cameron.

How will it all unravel? Who will Hannah choose in the end? Will it be Jed or Tyler? Be sure to tune in tonight on ABC at 8pm ET/PT to find out.