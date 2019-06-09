‘Good Witch’ Season 5 Schedule: Time, Dates & Channel for Episodes 1 & 2

The Hallmark favorite Good Witch is finally back for Season 5 on The Hallmark Channel. Here are all the details on Good Witch’s new schedule and when you can watch new episodes.

Time & Channel for Good Witch Season 5

Episodes 1 & 2 Date & Time: Episodes 1 and 2 of Good Witch are called “The Forever Tree” Parts 1 and 2. Episode 1 will air on Sunday, June 9 at 8 p.m. Eastern (7 p.m. Central.)

Episode 2 will air on Monday, June 10 at 8 p.m. Eastern (7 p.m. Central.)

The Rest of the Season: After Monday night, the show will continue with new episodes every Sunday night at 8 p.m. Eastern. New episodes will premiere on June 16, June 23, June 30, and July 7. Hallmark’s schedule also has a new episode scheduled for July 28.

Channel: The episodes will all premiere on The Hallmark Channel. To find out what channel Hallmark is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel Hallmark is on for you.

Preview & Recap

Here are previews for Season 5.

