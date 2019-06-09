‘Good Witch’ Weddings: Cassie’s First Dress & What Happened to Her Husband Jake

It looks like Cassie is getting married on Good Witch, which means it’s time to delve into the history of her weddings. If you’ll recall, Cassie has been married before (in the movies) and had a wedding that was featured on Hallmark earlier. This post will explore what happened to her first husband and compare her current wedding to her first one. This post will have spoilers for Season 5 Episodes 1 and 2 of Good Witch along with previous seasons.

Here’s a good look at the wedding dress Cassie is wearing in Season 5.

She was also married in Good Witch‘s movie The Good Witch’s Gift. In that movie, she and Jake had less than a week to plan a Christmas Eve wedding. That movie premiered 10 years ago in 2009.

Here’s a look at her dress in 2009 when Cassie was first married.

Her dress then was very different than her dress today.

Both dresses are beautiful.

So what exactly happened to her first husband Jake? He was killed in the line of duty, after the actor who played him couldn’t commit to a TV series because he was already committed to a different TV series.

Cassie’s first husband, Jake Russell, was chief of police in Middleton. He was a widower himself – his first wife Jennifer having died three years before Good Witch premiered. Jennifer died of cancer. Jennifer and Jake had two children: Brandon and Lori Russell. Brandon Russell was in a band for a while but eventually returned to Middleton and joined the police department, following in his dad’s footsteps. He appeared on Good Witch in 2014 when he was in The Good Witch’s Wonder, which was the last time Jake was on the show too. But he was also on early seasons when he decided to become a police officer.

Lori is now a journalist in the Good Witch universe. She last appeared in the TV series in 2015, where she and Cassie were still close. The actress has been seen since on Murdoch Mysteries.

Jake and Cassie were married in The Good Witch’s Gift. They have one daughter: Grace.

In the show, Jake was killed in the line of duty, which left Cassie a widow. This was explored in the episode “Starting Over … Again,” where Cassie returned home to Middleton from Jake’s memorial ceremony.

Jake was killed because the actor who played him, Chris Potter, couldn’t commit to the TV series. Catherine Bell said that he was already committed to the Canadian series Heartland. “We tried very hard for months…but we couldn’t get him back from his other show.” That was when the show realized they had to kill off Jake and start the story new.

Chris Potter is still starring as Tim Fleming on Heartland, which has been airing since 2007.