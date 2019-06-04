Who Is Grant Eckel on ‘The Bachelorette’ 2019?

Grant Eckel is a contestant on the current season of The Bachelorette. He describes himself as a laid-back character who loves to dance and who hopes that his blunt honesty will win Hannah Brown’s affection.

Eckel, 30, hails from Daville, California. According to Bachelor Nation, he believes that there’s a kinship between him and “The Dude”, the character played by Jeff Bridges in The Big Lebowski. This is due to his taste for White Russians and his easygoing demeanor. Since January 2019, Eckel has worked for Renewal by Andersen, which is a replacement window and door division of Andersen Corporation.

Eckel Is a 30 Year-Old Sales Representative Who Lives In Orange County, California

Eckel’s LinkedIn profile states that he is a Sales Representative at Renewal by Anderson, and that his duties are as follows: “I interact with prospective customers in our Retail and Events. I convert conversations into sales appointments and provide support with questions about are windows and doors.” He previously worked as a front desk representative at Bella Collina Towne & Golf Club and a sales associate at Boyd Coffee Company.

Eckel’s graduated from Saddleback College, where he obtained a degree in business administration. He currently lives in Orange County. On his Bachelor Nation bio, Eckels considers himself to be a romantic because he enjoys PDA and reveals that he loves to dance. He also admits that his “biggest fashion regret” was the time he wore fake earrings to his high school prom.

He Attended Saddleback College & Graduated With a Degree In Business Administration

Eckel says that he has a hard time believing that any young guy who goes on The Bachelorette is “here for the right reasons”, and he plans on using his blunt honesty to call them out on it. His Instagram profile is @grant_eckel06, and he currently has 3,900 followers.

What other spoilers are in store for tonight? Read on but beware of spoilers.

Spoilers for Tonight

Tonight, the remaining bachelors will participate in a rugby match. The Inquisitr reports that the guys will be split into two teams and face off against one another, and that the blue team eventually wins the match. Kevin Fortenberry gets injured during the match, and is taken away in an ambulance. His arm is subsequently put into a sling.

After the match is over, the rising tensions between Luke Parker and Luke Stone reach a boiling point. Stone claimed that the former was playing too rough and was trying to hurt him. Stone tries to express his concerns to Hannah Brown, but he feels that Hannah was defending Parker so he gets up and leaves before the rose ceremony! Luke quits the show, leaving Hannah and the rest of the cast stunned.