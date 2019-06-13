GUHHATL Season 3 Premiere: Time & Channel

Tonight, Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta is back for an all new season. Season 3 will kick off tonight, Thursday, on WE tv at 9pm ET/PT.

The synopsis for Season 3 reads, “Bow Wow’s arrest blows up in the tabloids and causes an uproar with Da Brat. R. Kelly’s arrest ignites a buzzing child support battle with ex-wife Drea Kelly. Waka Flocka and wife Tammy Rivera put their wedding renewal vows to the ultimate test.”

Bow Wow will, clearly, be at the center of this season’s drama after an elevator fight took place between him and his on-and-off again girlfriend Leslie Holden. In an exclusive preview for the show, Bow Wow’s manager, Debra Antney, says, “This is something you could be destroyed on… Don’t think ’cause you Bow Wow that can’t nothing happen to you. You could lose your whole career.”

When his mom, Teresa, watches the elevator footage, she exclaims, “When I saw the elevator footage, the video makes the situation look worse… Now it is so important that Bow talk to his attorney.”

In early February, Bow Wow was arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman named Leslie Holden at his home in Atlanta. A recent article in Hollywood Life reads, “After police were unable to determine who the aggressor was, both the rapper and Holden were arrested and charged. The incident ended up making headlines and both mugshots, showing minor injuries to both parties, were revealed.”

The online news outlet spoke to Bow Wow’s longtime friend and mentor, Da Brat, who shared with them, “It’s not easy when you go through these things and we tried to tell Bow, but he does it anyway and this is where he landed — in jail, because of some girl that we kept telling him about.”

She continued, “She wanted to be famous, she wanted to be a rapper… He’s still trying to bring his career up to the top. You can only bring somebody else up when you’re poppin’. He doesn’t listen and it’s a lesson learned. If there’s kids watching the show, hopefully they’re inspired and understand, don’t do the dumb sh-t that Bow Wow does.”

Fans of Bow Wow are ready to hear his side of the story on this season of GUHHATL.

Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta premiered on WE tv on May 25, 2017. It was created by Datari Turner and executive prodcued by Datari Turner Productions and Entertainment One Studios.

Along with Bow Wow, the main cast of the show includes Shaniah Mauldin, Ayana Fite, Lil Mama, Waka Flocka Flame, Tammy Rivera, and Buku, among others.

Tune in to the Season 3 premiere tonight on WE tv at 9pm ET/PT.