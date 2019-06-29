What Happened to Hallmark’s ‘In the Key of Love’? When Does It Air?

Tonight Hallmark is airing a brand new June Weddings movie called Sister of the Bride. It premieres at 9 p.m. on The Hallmark Channel. But originally, In the Key of Love was supposed to air tonight. What happened? How can you still watch it? The movie is delayed but not canceled. You’ll still have a chance to see it, but it’s been delayed so it can air on Hallmark Movies Now, Hallmark’s streaming service, alongside Hallmark’s new streaming spinoff series for When Calls the Heart, called When Hope Calls. Read on for the details.

In the Key of Love was announced to be airing on Saturday, June 29, as part of the June Weddings series of movies, Broadway World shared in mid-May. It was scheduled for June 29, but now it’s not airing. Even the original page where it was posted on Hallmark’s website is now down.

The movie stars Laura Osnes, a Tony nominee. She’s performed in Broadway’s Grease and many other impressive Broadway performances. Her Hallmark movie is about a woman who leaves a singing career to return to her childhood vacation home and help her grandmother’s wedding photography business. When she is hired to shoot her ex-boyfriend’s sister’s wedding, an old romance starts to rekindle. Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “Maggie, a former musician and singer who’s now a wedding photographer on Piedmont Island, has to confront her past when Jake, her ex-boyfriend and music partner, arrives for his sister’s wedding she’s photographing.”

On June 28, Playbill also noted that the movie was scheduled to premiere on June 29 at 9 p.m. Eastern.

After the June 29 slot was given to Sister of the Bride, the movie then was moved to premiere on Monday, July 1 at 8 p.m. Eastern, according to Hallmark’s press schedule. But now the movie has been delayed even longer. But it’s not canceled.

Laura Osnes shared on Twitter: “Good things come to those who wait! Previously scheduled to air Monday night, #InTheKeyOfLove will instead be available for streaming via @HMNow later this summer! Thx for all the excitement surrounding the movie as we keep the anticipation alive till August!”

Hallmark Movies Now is Hallmark’s streaming service. It looks like In the Key of Love will be premiering on Hallmark Movies Now the same month that the spinoff to When Calls the Heart (called When Hope Calls) will also be premiering. The streaming service costs extra per month, but August is going to be a big month for Hallmark Movies Now.

Joe Ricci, who wrote In the Key of Love, wrote about the change on Instagram and shared more details:

Welll, this business is nothing if not exciting! @hallmarkchannel update. The movie I wrote with music by @jkfoldesi #inthekeyoflove will not be airing on Monday, July 1st. In a last minute decision, Hallmark decided to release it on their Hallmark Movies Now pay streaming service to premiere in August (no date yet) to coincide with @andreakbrooks new series #whenhopecalls. So the #hearties will have to wait a little longer to see it! I guess when @ashleyashleyash @emerlin789 @clare_niederpruem@maclainnelson @kevindudagramcreate such an amazing movie with @lauraosnes and @scottmfoster you just don’t want to just give it away for free! More info when I get it! Thank you to everyone who worked so tirelessly to bring this movie to life.”

Here’s a screenshot of the Instagram post:

Yes, Andrea Brooks, who is on When Calls the Heart, is also starring in In the Key of Love. So it looks like Hallmark wanted to air her movie on their streaming service alongside the release of the When Calls the Heart spinoff. Here’s a post she made about the movie before the date was changed:

Hallmark Movies Now responded to the news:

This is wonderful news! We are so excited for #IntheKeyofLove on #HallmarkMoviesNow! 🤞🏼🗝❤️ pic.twitter.com/lGHHRXpgu5 — Hallmark Movies Now (@HMNow) June 29, 2019

Fans who were excited about the show are disappointed in the wait.

Thinking about how we have to wait 2 more months to watch #InTheKeyOfLove and I’m not happy about it!!!!! — Sierra (@crayolaawonderr) June 29, 2019

Bummed that this was moved to @HMNow, as I was really looking forward to watching. Your voice is beautiful, Laura!! 🎶💕 #InTheKeyOfLove — Nicole Wheeler (@Nicole5Wheeler) June 29, 2019

You can’t see the movie tonight, but you can still see photos and learn more about it. The movie stars Laura Osnes as Maggie and Scott Michael Foster as Jake.

Check out @LauraOsnes and @scottmfoster performing on stage as Maggie and Jake in the upcoming Hallmark original movie of #InTheKeyOfLove, premiering on Monday July 1 at 8pm/7c! 🎵💗 pic.twitter.com/sCiviq8yjB — Hallmark Channel (@hallmarkchannel) June 22, 2019

Also starring are:

Shannon Chan-Kent (Sasha)

Andrea Brooks (Jennifer Collins)

Thomas Cadrot (Kyle)

Colleen Winton (Evelyn)

Peter Bryant (Mayor McCready)

April Cameron (Lindsay)

Devon Alexander (Derek)

Sarah Hayward (Tricia)

Shaine Jones (Kev)

Zenia Marshall (Ashleigh)

Marco Soriano (Julio)

Bruce Blain (Motorboat Driver)

And here are some photos from the movie.

We will miss the movie this week, but can’t wait to see it in August.

