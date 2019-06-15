Hallmark’s ‘Love, Take Two’: Learn About Where It Was Filmed, the Cast & See Photos

Tonight Hallmark continues its June Weddings series with Love, Take Two, starring Heather Hemmens and Cornelius Smith, Jr. Read on to learn all about the movie, including the cast, where it was filmed, and see photos.

How To Watch ‘Love, Take Two’

Love, Take Two premieres tonight, Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 9 p.m. Eastern/8 p.m. Central. Encores will air June 16 at 6 p.m. Eastern, June 18 at 8 p.m., June 22 at 7 p.m., June 23 at 2 p.m., June 29 at 1 p.m., and July 4 at 6 p.m. Eastern.

To find out what channel Hallmark is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel Hallmark is on for you.

The synopsis for tonight’s movie reads: “Lily produces a wedding reality show, but her success driven world is flipped when her ex, Scott, is cast as groom-to-be. Lily must revisit her past if she’s to find her own happily ever after.”

‘Love, Take Two’ Was Filmed in Canada

Love, Take Two takes place in the fictional town of Pineville, but it wasn’t actually filmed in Pineville. The movie was filmed in Squamish, British Colombia in Canada. You can see Hemmens and Smith talking about it in this behind-the-scenes video from Hallmark.

The actors had to take gondola rides to get to some of their filming locations in Squamish, Yahoo shared. The gondola ride was also part of the movie, but Hemmens said she’s scared of heights so it was tough for her. She told Yahoo: “It was about 15 minutes long, so you’re climbing the entire time. And that first time I got in with one of my castmates. I was terrified. And she was comforting me. The next day, we went to shoot there, and I can’t remember if I was going for a costume change or what, but I got dumped into the gondola by myself. And I’m just on this long ride up the mountain, hyperventilating. And I really just had to get over it…About 10 minutes into the ride I started doing some stretches, and yoga and looking out the window…In the middle of a shoot, I ended up conquering one of my own fears.”

Hemmens shared this behind-the-scenes photo while filming in Vancouver in April:

Smith told Yahoo that he was on a limited anti-inflammatory diet, so when you see him eating pizza in one scene, it was a special vegan pizza with salmon and chicken. During the wedding cake tasting scene, he had a slice of special vegan cake.

The Cast for ‘Love, Take Two’

Heather Hemmens stars as Lily. If you recognize her, it’s because she’s a very successful actress with many credits to her name. They include Roswell, New Mexico (Maria DeLuca), Yellowstone (Melody Prescott), If Loving You Is Wrong (Marcie Holmes), Noches con Platanito, Reckless, The Vampire Diaries, Complicity, Grey’s Anatomy (Sasha), Hellcats (Alice), Road to the Altar, and more.

Cornelius Smith, Jr. stars as Scott. He’s also a very successful actor with many credits that include Jingle Belle, Scandal (Marcus Walker), Scandal: Gladiator Wanted, How to Get Away with Murder, Agents of SHIELD, All My Children (Frankie) and more.

Tara Erica Moore is pictured above with Heather Hemmens. She plays Brynn Ward. Her many credits include Overboard, iZombie, Rizzoli & Isles, Melissa & Joey, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital, How I Met Your Mother, and more. Hallmark’s Love in the Sun: Where Filmed, Cast & PhotosHallmark’s Love in the Sun: Where Filmed, Cast & Photos

Leanne Lapp is pictured above with Heather Hemmens. She plays Tandy Davis. Her many credits include The Magicians (Sam), The Perfect Bride: Wedding Bells, The Age of Adulting, Supernatural, Timeless, Mr. Write, iZombie (Gilda/Rita), Ice Sculpture Christmas, Almost Human, Motive, Continuum, Snowmageddon, and much more.

Pictured above are Eric Gustafsson (playing James Stanton, Groom #1), Jessie Fraser (playing Kim Hill – Bride #1), with Cornelius Smith Jr. and Tara Erica Moore.

Gustafsson’s credits include Bottled with Love, Sailing into Love, The Christmas Train, Bomb Squad, Heartland (Clay McMurtry), Ms. Matched, and more.

Jessie Fraser’s credits include Sunshine, Easter Under Wraps, Van Helsing (Jessie), Frozen in Love, Garage Sale Mysteries (Tamara), Altered Carbon, Zoo (Corporal Lee), The Man in the High Castle (Rita), The Christmas Note, Rush, The Flash, Supernatural, and more.

Also starring in the movie are:

Casey Manderson (Jeff Beckman)

Jennifer Copping (Nicole Turner)

BJ Harrison (Patricia Meyers)

Patti Allan (Michelle Townsend)

Benjamin Wilkinson (Harvey Baron)

Alisson Amigo (Megan Davies – Bride 2)

Kayvon Khoshkam (Danny Sullivan – Groom 2)

Carmel Amit (Diana Kendall)

Dagan Nish (Josh)

Tanya Champoux (Director Ep 1 & 2)

Andrea Rosolia (LA Waiter)

Matty Finochio (Baker)

James Wilson (Minister)

Laura Carly Miller (2nd AD)

Kareem Malcolm (Crew Member 1)

Maria Turner (Ep 1 Winning Bride)

Robel Zere (DJ) Sidney (Ollie)

Here are some more photos from the movie:

