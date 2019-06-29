Hallmark’s ‘Sister of the Bride’: Learn Where It Was Filmed, Meet the Cast & See Photos

Tonight Hallmark premieres a new June Weddings movie called Sister of the Bride, starring Becca Tobin and Ryan Rottman. Read on to learn all about the movie, including the cast, where it was filmed, and see behind-the-scenes photos. This article will have minor spoilers in terms of photos from the movie, behind-the-scenes pictures, and film locations.

How To Watch ‘Sister of the Bride’

Sister of the Bride premieres tonight, Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 9 p.m. Eastern/8 p.m. Central. Encores will air June 30 at 6 p.m. Eastern, July 6 at 7 p.m., July 7 at 2 p.m., and July 28 at 9 p.m. Eastern.

To find out what channel Hallmark is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel Hallmark is on for you.

The synopsis for tonight’s movie reads: “After only 6 months of dating, Stephanie and Ben get engaged and are delighted to share the news. However, they hit a road bump when Stephanie’s parents show concern that the couple has moved too fast.”

‘Sister of the Bride’ Was Filmed in California

Although most Hallmark movies are filmed in Canada, Sister of the Bride was filmed in Palm Springs, California. Becca Tobin told Media Village this was great for her schedule. It was the first time I’ve gotten to stay in the United States to shoot one of these… While I very much love shooting in Canada, this was convenient as I got to come back to Los Angeles on my days off and see my husband, our dog, and get some laundry done.”

The movie takes place in Palm Springs, when Stephanie and Ben go to their family’s vacation home there to tell them about their engagement. It’s nice to see the movie was also filmed where the story takes place.

Brad Benedict, who plays Preston in the movie, shared this photo from Palm Springs.

Marc Anthony Samuel played Javier. He shared this about the movie:

IMDB also notes that parts of the movie were filmed in Cathedral City, California.

The Cast for ‘Sister of the Bride’

Becca Tobin stars as Stephanie. She starred in A Song for Christmas on Hallmark in 2017 and Love at First DAnce in June 2018. She’s known for her role on the much-loved show Glee, she also starred on Broadway’s Rock of Ages, and toured with the Trans-Siberian Orchestra. She hosts a celebrity podcast, The Ladygang, and is praised for her blog JuneMoss.com.

Ryan Rottman stars as Ben. He was in Hallmark’s Christmas Wonderland in December 2018. His many credits include Billionaire Boys Club, Guidance (Kevin Ridley), Diagnosis Delicious, Happyland (Theodore Chandler), The Lying Game (Jordan), 90210 (Shane), Gigantic (Joey), Victorious, The Open Road, Valley Peaks, and more.

Pictured above are Beth Broderick and Michael Gross.

Michael Gross stars as Robert. His many previous credits include The Affair (Dr. Ezra Kaplan), Tremors: A Cold Day in Hell, The Stanley Dynamic, C Street, Togetherness, Carbon Dating (Chris), Anger Management, Partners, Suits (Walter Gillis), Call Me Fitz (Pat Childs), Dan Vs., CSI, Meant to Be, How I Met Your Mother, The Young and the Restless (River Baldwin), ER (John “Jack” Carter Jr.), Tremors (Burt), Batman Beyond, and much more. He’s probably best known for playing Steven Keaton on Family Ties. Last year, he starred on Lifetime’s Christmas movie Christmas Pen Pals.

Beth Broderick stars as Eleanor. Her many credits include Sharp Objects (Annie B), Romance at Reindeer Lodge, A Very Merry Toy Story, Bosch, Late Bloomer, Lopez, Echoes of War, A Perfect Christmas List, Under the Dome (Rose), Retail Therapy, Leverage, Cold Case, ER, Lost (Diane Janssen), Supernatural, Sabrina the Teenage Witch (Zelda), The 5 Mrs. Buchanans (Delilah), Hearts Afire (Dee Dee/Lee Ann), Glory Days (Sheila), and much more.

Pictured above are Brad Benedict and Chelsea Gilson with Michael Gross and Beth Broderick.

Brad Benedict stars as Preston. His many previous credits include Dealbreakers, Carbone, Too Close to Home (JB for 17 episodes), My Christmas Prince, NCIS, Glee, Twisted, Castle, Love Gloria, and much more.

Chelsea Gilson stars as Tracy. She was on Christmas Made to Order in December 2018. Her many previous credits include Lucifer, Social Status, My Crazy Ex, Del Playa, Angel City, Down with David, Livin’ n Noho, and much more.

Also starring in the movie are:

Faune Chambers Watkins (Becky)

Claude Knowlton (Renaldo)

Gina Hiraizumi (Anna)

Alma Martinez (Clara)

Tilky Jones (Dave)

Marc Anthony Samuel (Javier)

Ciarra Carter (Tiffany)

Steven Ciceron (Jay)

Dede Matz (Festival winner)

Here are some more photos from the movie:

