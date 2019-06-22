Hallmark’s ‘The Last Bridesmaid’: Learn About Where It Was Filmed, the Cast & See Photos

Tonight Hallmark premieres a new charming movie called The Last Bridesmaid, starring Rachel Boston and Paul Campbell. Read on to learn all about the movie, including the cast, where it was filmed (including that beautiful wedding venue,) and see behind-the-scenes photos.

How To Watch ‘The Last Bridesmaid’

The Last Bridesmaid premieres tonight, Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 9 p.m. Eastern/8 p.m. Central. Encores will air June 23 at 6 p.m. Eastern, June 26 at 8 p.m., June 29 at 7 p.m., June 30 at 2 p.m., and July 4 at 8 p.m. Eastern.

To find out what channel Hallmark is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel Hallmark is on for you.

The synopsis for tonight’s movie reads: “Becca is always a bridesmaid, but at her cousin’s wedding she bonds with Kyle, the videographer covering every stage of the planning. Perhaps she won’t be the last woman standing for long.”

‘The Last Bridesmaid’ Was Filmed in Beautiful Canada, Including Vancouver Island

The Last Bridesmaid was filmed in beautiful Canada, including Sooke, which is a municipality of Vancouver Island, British Columbia, local media Vancouver Island Free Daily reported.

The movie was shot there in May and the iconic wedding venue that you see in the movie is the Sooke Harbour House. It’s a gorgeous resort hotel with a restaurant devoted to local foods. It’s been owned by Frederique and Sinclair Philip since 1979. It has 28 guest rooms, so you can visit yourself if you want to relive the movie.

Allen Lewis, who produced the movie, told Free Daily that he loves shooting in Sooke. “About 80 percent of the production staff are local people who have been with us before…”

Some artwork you see in the movie was created by Trisha Malcomess.

After it was shot in Sooke, the movie also filmed at the Church and State Winery in Central Saanich, Free Daily shared.

Prior to shooting in Sooke, the movie filmed in the Uplands and in downtown Victoria, Free Daily shared.

Here are some more fun behind-the-scenes photos. These are from Victoria.

And gorgeous Vancouver Island.

The wedding venue is stunning.

Outside at Sooke Harbour House:

And filming inside Sooke Harbour too:

Sooke looks like a beautiful place to visit.

It looks like they had a lot of fun filming.

The Cast for ‘The Last Bridesmaid’

Rachel Boston stars as Becca. Her many credits include The Good Doctor, Christmas in Angel Falls, A Rose for Christmas, Stop the Wedding, Witches of East End (Ingrid), Ice Sculpture Christmas, A Ring by Spring, Black Marigolds, In Plain Sight (Det. Abigail Chaffee), Scoundrels (Tanya), The Ex List (Daphne), ER, 7th Heaven, American Dreams. Last year she starred in A Christmas in Tennessee on Lifetime.

She told Fansided that she first came up with the idea for the movie while she was the maid of honor at her brother’s wedding and people started asking her when she was getting married. She said she loved playing a woman who still has a lot of independence, whether or not she’s in love.

Paul Campbell stars as Kyle. His many credits include Battlestar Galactica, Knight Rider, Almost Heroes, Spun Out, Surprised by Love, Sun Sand & Romance, Take Two, 88 Minutes, The Big Year, Dirty Singles, and more. He recently starred on Hallmark’s A Godwink Christmas.

Jeremy Guilbaut stars as Aidan. Jeremy Guilbaut is known among Hallmark fans for his role as Ray on When Calls the Heart. His many other credits include A Harvest Wedding, Summer in the Vineyard, Destination Wedding, Dead Over Heels (Tim), The Christmas Note, All Things Valentine, Blackstone (Syd), The Whispers, My Boyfriend’s Dogs, The LA Complex (Mark), A Ring by Spring, Fringe, The Guard (Andrew for 22 episodes), Battlestar Galactica (Hammerhead), Edgemont (Derek), Tru Calling, Daring & Grace (Dick Daring Jr.), Air Bud 3, and much more. He was recently in Jingle Around the Clock.

Barry Levy, pictured above with Paul Campbell, stars as Paul. His credits include Morning Show Mysteries, Supernatural, A Million Little Things, Loudermilk, The Arrangement, Harvest Love, Scandal (Secret Service Agent in 7 episodes), Travelers, Revenge, The Protector, NCIS LA, The Ex-Convict’s Guide (Robin), Reunion, Numb, Out of Order (Agent Brian), Millennium, The Outer Limits, Silent Mobius, Madison, and much more.

Stephanie Bennett, pictured above with Barry Levy, stars as Lucie. Her many credits include Valentine in the Vineyard (Shay), Project Blue Book, Travelers (Jenny), 21 Thunder (Christy Cook), Shadowhunters (Lydia), The Romeo Section (Dee), UnREAL (Pepper), Truth & Lies, King & Maxwell, and much more.

Brandi Alexander, pictured above with Rachel Boston, stars as Allie. Her many credits include Insomnia (Eva), Falling for You, The Romeo Section (Lana), Darrow & Darrow 2, Motive, Blackstone, Fifty Shades of Grey, Exes & Ohs, V, Supernatural, Smallville, and much more.

Desiree Zurowski, pictured above with Rachel Boston, stars as Joyce. Her many credits include The Magicians, Going for Broke, Supergirl, Rogue, Big Eyes, Primeval World, Smallville, Sheltered Life, To Love and Die, Psych, Human Cargo, Stargate SG-1, Touching Evil, Beggars and Choosers, and much more.

Clayton Chitty, pictured above with Stephanie Bennett, stars as Craig. His many credits include Boy/Girl, The Terror (Private Burlingham), When Calls the Heart (Kevin Townsend), Made for You with Love, A Christmas Arrangement, Zoo, The Sweetest Heart, Undercover Angel, Power Rangers, Arrow, The Man in the High Castle, Electra Woman and Dyna Girl (Major Vaunt), and much more.

Also starring in the movie are:

Fred Henderson (Richard)

Christine Willes (Grandma Raye)

Anne Marie Deluise (Ingrid)

Chris Wood

Here are some more photos from the movie:

This movie is absolutely beautiful, with a stunning setting and a delightful cast.

