Hallmark’s ‘Wedding at Graceland’: Learn About Where It Was Filmed, the Cast & See Photos

Tonight Hallmark kicks off its June Weddings series with a new movie, Wedding at Graceland, starring Kellie Pickler and Wes Brown. This is a sequel to Christmas at Graceland, which aired last November. Read on to learn all about the movie, including the cast, where it was filmed (yes, it was really filmed in Memphis), how to watch the first movie if you missed it, and see photos. (And by the way, this isn’t the last movie in the series! Pickler will return for a third movie in December.)

How To Watch ‘Wedding at Graceland’

Wedding at Graceland premieres tonight, Saturday, June 1, 2019, at 9 p.m. Eastern/8 p.m. Central. Encores will air June 2 at 7 p.m. Eastern, June 5 at 8 p.m., June 8 at 7 p.m., June 9 at 2 p.m., June 13 at 4 p.m., June 21 at 6 p.m., and June 29 at 5 p.m. Eastern. (If you’re watching in Canada, it airs tonight on W Channel 60 at 9 p.m., fans have shared.)

To find out what channel Hallmark is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel Hallmark is on for you.

The synopsis for tonight’s movie reads: “Laurel and Clay have three weeks to plan their wedding that will take place at Elvis Presley’s celebrated Memphis home. However, when both sets of in-laws, each with vastly different personalities and ideas for the wedding, descend upon Memphis to “help” plan the nuptials, the bride and groom are pushed to the breaking point.”

‘Wedding at Graceland’ Was Really Filmed in Memphis

Just like Christmas at Graceland, the new movie Wedding at Graceland really was filmed at Elvis Presley’s stunning Graceland mansion in Memphis, Tennessee. The movie also includes scenes at Graceland’s Chapel in the Woods, the Guest House at Graceland, and more.

This is the film debut for Graceland’s Chapel in the Woods.

A few sets were also constructed especially for the movie, Commercial Appeal shared.

You might be interested in knowing that Graceland hosted an immersive event for the movie in May. For two days from May 18-19, Graceland hosted the stars of the movie for meet-and-greets with fans. They had a panel discussion and moderated Q&A. Jack Wagner, Josie Bissett, and Jill Wagner were also there. They also hosted themed events including a dinner and dance party.

You can still visit the location where the movie was filmed and pretend like you’re really there. You can get a personal Ultimate VIP Tour of Graceland if you want for $174, but there are also tours starting at around $41.

Another beautiful touch in the movie is the inclusion of Elvis Presley’s songs, including Love Me Tender, Are You Lonesome Tonight?, and A Little Less Conversation. Pickler re-recorded and performed Elvis’s Can’t Help Falling in Love for the movie too.

Graceland pitched the first movie idea to Hallmark, Commercial Appeal reported. Michelle Vicary, executive vice president of programming for Crown Media Family Networks, told Commercial Appeal: “Graceland pitched the idea, and of course we said yes immediately because what an iconic landmark in American history the house is — the house and Elvis.”

Here are some more behind-the-scenes photos from the filming.

The Cast for ‘Wedding at Graceland’

Kellie Pickler stars as Laurel Couper. She’s a former American Idol contestant and an Emmy-nominated daytime host. She also won the Mirror Ball trophy on Dancing with the Stars in 2013. She’s released four albums, one of which was named Best Country Album of 2011 by Rolling Stone. Her hits include “Red High Heels,” “I Wonder,” “Best Days of Your Life,” “Don’t You Know You’re Beautiful,” and more. Her CMT docu-comedy series, I Love Kellie Pickler, co-starred her husband, Kyle Jacobs, and debuted in November 2015.

Pickler told TV Insider that the movie is very different from her real life: she married songwriter Kyle Jacobs on New Year’s Day 2011 when they eloped. “We ran away to an island — very opposite of Laurel. Yeah, I was very thankful that I eloped, that my husband and I decided to do that, because it was just about us, and we didn’t have to worry about pleasing anybody else, and it was right for us. I think everybody has to do what’s right for them in their situation.”

The wedding dress that Pickler wears was inspired by the dress Priscilla wore when she married Elvis in 1967, Commercial Appeal shared.

Wes Brown stars as Clay Sheppard. He was born in Fort Worth and raised in Baton Rouge. His big break was with Glory Road. Then he relocated to LA and landed a role on We Are Marshall as Ian McShane’s son. He’s known for his role on True Blood, where he played former football player Luke, who had a vengeance against vampires. He’s also had roles on CSI: Miami, Criminal Minds, NCIS, Desperate Housewives, Trauma, 90210, Hart of Dixie, Private Practice, Twin Peaks, Once Upon a Time (Gaston), Beach Girls, Deception, and more. For Hallmark, he’s starred on June in January, Love Begins, Love’s Resounding Courage, Shadow on the Mesa, Love under the Stars, and Christmas Cookies.

Trivia note: Brown’s paisley wedding tuxedo in the movie is a copy of one that Elvis wore at his wedding, Commercial Appeal shared.

Love is in the air at @visitgraceland! Watch the new @HallmarkChannel Original Movie "Wedding at Graceland," tomorrow, June 1 at 9pm/8c! The movie was filmed at #Graceland and stars @KelliePickler and #WesBrown – and look for my cameo appearance! #WeddingatGraceland #Hallmarkies pic.twitter.com/nxTtC5Fbuj — Priscilla Presley (@Cilla_Presley) May 31, 2019

Priscilla Presley, the former wife of Elvis Presley, stars as herself in a cameo appearance in tonight’s movie.

Pickler told TV Insider that she loved having Presley in the movie. “She’s so lovely and has such a sweet, sweet, kind spirit. love all the work that she’s doing with horses there, all the rescue horses there at the Graceland stables. It’s just wonderful.”

Claire Elizabeth Green, pictured above with Kellie Pickler, stars as Emma. She was previously in Christmas at Graceland too.

Ryan King Scales stars as Ted. He was also on Christmas at Graceland, was CTU Guard Reed on 24: Legacy, and was Stylz on The Bobby Brown Story.

Scales is excited about his role and has been posting about it on Facebook.

Tamara Austin and Madison Alsobrook, pictured above, are also starring in the movie. Tamara plays Sally and Madison plays Laney Jenkins.

Tamara Austin’s previous credits include David Makes Man, The Walking Dead (Nora), True Love Blooms, Kevin (Probably) Saves the World, Good Behavior, Banshee, Nashville, The Vampire Diaries (Maria), and more.

Madison Alsobrook was previously on Christmas at Graceland. She’s also appeared in Dating in Atlanta: The Movie, Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul, Being Mary Jane, and more.

Rob Moran, pictured above, also stars as Tylar Sheppard. He’s appeared on numerous projects, including Star Trek Into Darkness (ensign), Hatfields & McCoys (John B. Floyd), United States of Tara, South of Nowhere (Arthur), Days of Our Lives (Mayor Arthur Shepherd), and much more.

Lee Brice, the country music star, is a special guest in the movie, where he stars as himself. This is his movie debut, he shared on Facebook.

David Keith plays Major, Laurel’s father. Interestingly, he also played Elvis in the 1988 movie Heartbreak Hotel. His many other credits include Hawaii Five-0 (Wade Gutches), 83 Days, Madhouse Mecca, Awaken, Reckless (Pat McCandless), Lone Star (John Allen), CSI: Miami, The Class (Yonk Allen), Path of Destruction, NCIS, Still Life (Ben Morgan), Behind Enemy Lines, In the Echo, World Traveler, A Memory in My Heart, High Incident (Jim Marsh), Fish n Blood (Arlo Weed), If Tomorrow Comes, Co-Ed Fever (Tuck), The Rose, Brubaker, An Officer and a Gentleman, The Great Santini, White of the Eye, U-571 , Firestarter, Running Wild, and much, much more.

He told Commercial Appeal: “I love being a part of something else with an Elvis flavor because it’s permeated my whole career.” His 17-year-old daughter Presley was also born on Elvis’s birthday.

Nicole Stanton (pictured above with David Keith) stars as Isabel Couper. Her previous credits include Spinster! (Ruby), Liked, and a number of shorts. She’s also a writer and a producer.

Elizabeth Becka (pictured above with Rob Moran) stars as Trish Sheppard. Her many credits include Brightburn (principal), The Haunting of Hill House (Aunt Janet), The Act, The Passage, Venom (diner), Roommates Unwanted, Good Girls, Christmas on the Coast, The Inspectors, Nashville (Principal Platt), Secrets and Lies, Finding Carter, Matlock, Bubblegum Crash (voice), and more.

Also starring in the movie are:

Tommy Cresswell (William Franklin)

Rob Moran (Tylar Sheppard)

Surely Alvelo (Alley)

Rhoda Griffis (Kathy Nelson)

Karen Marie Norris (Boutique Owner)

Darius Wallace (Jeweler)

Shannon Walton (Hostess)

Alexis Grace (Baker)

Ashton Riker (Musician/Club Manager)

Roslyn Ross (Desk Clerk)

Mary Jean Feton (Glynda)

Here are some more photos from the movie:

How To Watch ‘Christmas at Graceland’ If You Missed It

If you missed the first movie, Christmas at Graceland, it’s unfortunately not airing on the Hallmark Channel right now. Although the channel will sometimes air encores of movies before the sequel, that’s not the case here. The movie already aired last night, May 31, at 8 p.m. Eastern, but it’s not scheduled to air again. You might be able to catch it On Demand since it recently aired, depending on your cable or satellite company. Otherwise, you can watch it on Amazon here.

