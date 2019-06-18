‘Handmaid’s Tale’ Season 3 Episode 5 Spoilers

Tonight is an all-new episode of The Handmaid’s Tale, and it will air on Hulu at 12am ET/9pm PT.

Last week, a christening for newborns resulted in violence, drama, and a heartbreak. During a horrifying scene, Aunt Lydia beat up on Janine after she asks Naomi if she can hold her child. June steps in and defends her friend, but not before it’s made clear that something is really wrong with Aunt Lydia.

Serena also tells June where she can see her daughter, Hannah, by divulging the school she attends. Later on, June struggles to hold back tears as she watches a video of Luke holding Nichole at a protest in Chicago (she was asked to identify Luke).

Meanwhile, Emilly has her own set of issues to deal with. Things are awkward between her and Sylvia, and they’re made all the more tense when she sees her son for the first time since he was a little boy. Luckily, it seems like they are on the right track, because by the end of the episode, Emily was reading a dinosaur book to Oliver.

What do we know about tonight’s episode?

Not much has been released about Episode 5, but we do know that it’s going to revolve heavily around Serena and June’s daughter, Nichole. At the end of last season, Serena turned her back on her husband, Fred Waterford, and helped Nichole escape with Emily to Canada. Then, last week, both Serena and June saw little Nichole in Canada with Luke in a video recording.

In the teaser for tonight’s episode, we see Serena and Fred ask if June will help arrange a meeting with Nicole. Serena calls it “just one visit to say goodbye.” June responds, “If I do this, what do I get?”

When June goes to Commander Lawrence and asks him, “My husband, do you think he is in danger?”, Commander Lawrence says, “We’ll all be in danger.” She’s clearly apprehensive about this whole Fred-Serena-Luke-Nichole meet and greet.

Tonight, we’ll find out if Serena and Fred will be the ones who travel to Canada to see Nichole. And a MEAWW points out, “Hulu’s official stills from the upcoming episode clearly hint at Serena shedding her Gilead wife uniform to meet Luke.” What will that meeting look like?

According to a recent post by AM NY, spoilers for episode 8 of this season tease that fans will get a “glimpse into Aunt Lydia’s life pre-Gilead for the first time this season.”

In an interview with the outlet, actress Ann Dowd, who plays Aunt Lydia on the series, said of the episode, “I can tell you without exaggeration it was eight of the finest days of my life. If I talk, I’m going to cry.”

Be sure to tune in to tonight’s episode of The Handmaid’s Tale playing on Hulu at 12am ET/9pm PT.