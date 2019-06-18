‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Season 3 Episode 5: When Will It Become Available?

The wait for another new episode of Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale is over.

Season 3, Episode 5 will premiere Wednesday, June 19, at 12am ET on Hulu. On the West Coast, it will be available at 9pm Tuesday night.

The award-winning series features a slew of well-known actors and actresses, including Alexis Bledel, best known for playing Rory Gilmore in Gilmore Girls. Recently, Bledel sat down with Entertainment Tonight to discuss the show, and her character’s escape from Gilead. Earlier this season, she managed to swim to the Canadian border with June’s baby, Nichole, after Lawrence helped her escape.

Bledel told the outlet, “Right off the bat, it felt very different being outside Gilead — almost like a different show… but then after I got into the work, I realized it’s not different at all given everything that Emily is battling internally.”

Now that she’s left Gilead, Emily is a refugee. According to ET, Bledel and the producers of Handmaid’s Tale sought help from the UN, who gave them “a wealth of knowledge to pull from,” when it came to playing a refugee. Bledel says, “There was so much more than what we could actually fit into the scenes.”

Now that she’s a free woman, Emily must become reacquainted with her old life– which means reuniting with her wife and her son, who was just a baby when she was separated from him. Bledel tells ET, “Now they’re so far apart and it’s incredibly isolating and painful to be reunited… Even though it is a happy moment on many levels, it’s incredibly painful for everyone because it’s never going to be the same as it was.”

During last week’s episode, Gilead celebrated the births of the community’s newborns. Then, the Putnams’ invited everyone– even the handmaids– to their house for a reception. It was there that Janine asked to hold her baby, and Naomi agreed. But when Janine gave the baby back, she broke down into tears, desperately begging to help them have more children if only they took her back. Aunt Lydia responded to the outburst by beating her violently with her cane.

Towards the end of the episode, Serena told June where Hannah attended school, so that June could have the opportunity to see her daughter. June also was shown a video of her husband holding Nichole at a protest in Chicago.

What will go down tonight on an all-new episode of The Handmaid’s Tale</em? Tune in tonight at 12am ET/9pm PT to find out.