‘Below Deck Med’ Star Hannah Ferrier Is Dating a New Boyfriend

Last season on Below Deck Mediterranean, Chief Stew Hannah Ferrier fell for a younger man named Conrad Empson. But, their courtship ended before the season did. Below Deck Med enters a new season and Ferrier is definitely single. But, it looks like since filming, Ferrier has found herself a new man.

This past Valentine’s Day, Ferrier posted a photo of herself with a dog on Instagram and when she got a compliment on the cute furry companion, she responded with, “She’s not my pooch. She’s my [boyfriend’s]. But I keep him off [Instagram].” So, it sounds like Ferrier is going to be keeping her relationship private, at least for now, according to Bravo.

Some of Ferrier’s fellow Below Deck Med stars also are in new relationships. Last season, Joao Franco started dating former co-star Brooke Laughton but Franco created a bit of a love triangle with another crew member that caused for the relationship to get rocky. Then Franco said that Laughton cheated on him and that’s the reason they ultimately broke up, as reported by People. Franco claimed, “Things seemed perfect and then I found out she cheated on me,” Franco claims. “I’ve changed so much, it’s quite scary. I really, really loved her. I wanted to make it work, even so. But she didn’t want to, so what can I do?”

In a statement to People, Laughton completely denied any cheating. Laughton stated, “Although it initially hurt to hear João blamed our relationship break down on a false claim that I cheated on him, it is very true to his character and allows him some relief for his ego. In reality, there was absolutely no cross over between when I realized what kind of person I wasn’t looking for and the kind I was and I absolutely did not cheat on him. If this theory makes him sleep easier at night, then so be it but him saying this only makes me lose even more respect for him … I know exactly the kind of person I am and I’m extremely content and secure in the facts of how everything played out … I only hope he continues to grow and learn what it is to be a man and a good person.”

Franco is now dating a woman named Michelle Dicu, according to Bravo.

Another Below Deck Med cast member who has found new love is Captain Sandy Yawn herself. She has actually moved to Denver, Colorado in order to be with her partner Leah Shafer, who she met on Facebook. Shafer is a gospel singer who reached out to the yacht captain and the two met in November 2018. On Shafer’s personal website, she talked about her passion for singing and said, “Music is my vehicle. There is nothing more important to me than to prepare the hearts of a congregation (through music) so they are open and ready to hear a powerful message.”

Shafer was previously married to comedian, host and motivational speaker Ross Shafer, with whom she shares one, adopted daughter named LaurenRae, according to YourTango.