Is Andrea Brooks (Faith) Leaving ‘When Calls the Heart’?

Andrea Brooks, who plays the beloved Faith on When Calls the Heart, was nowhere to be seen during the Season 6 finale. Is she leaving the show?

So far, there’s no indication that Brooks has plans to leave. She hasn’t said anything on social media and Hallmark hasn’t made any announcements that she’s leaving. The actress is very busy balancing roles on two TV shows, but there’s no sign at this point that she’s leaving.

Faith left a couple episodes ago to take care of her father in another town, who is sick after having a heart attack. She told Carson that she had no idea when she would be able to return because it would take her dad a long time to recover. But that doesn’t mean she won’t be back next season.

Brooks tweeted about the show today and it wasn’t to say goodbye. She wished her co-star a happy birthday.

And she recently retweeted this message:

And here’s a post she made to Instagram in early May:

Brooks is very busy. In addition to starring on When Calls the Heart, she also stars on Supergirl. Her character there had a huge role in the show this past season and was part of a cliffhanger teasing the next season. So she’s still going to have a big role there too, it appears.

Both Supergirl and When Calls the Heart are filmed in Canada. Supergirl is filmed in Vancouver and When Calls the Heart is filmed just south of Vancouver on a lovely farm. So her two filming locations aren’t too far away from each other.

But filming both was still a crazy schedule for her. She told My Devotional Thoughts in December: “And then it’s been so crazy between Supergirl and When Calls the Heart because this season, both shows literally started on the exact same day. I have had a lot of days this season where I had to wake up and go to Supergirl and shoot my scenes there in the morning. And then as of noon or whatever the cutoff time was, I would head over to the other set and When Calls the Heart would have me for the second half of the day. There has been a lot of that back and forth stuff this season.”

At this time, there’s no indication that Brooks is leaving. In fact, the When Calls the Heart Christmas movie was filmed after the episodes for season 6 including the Season 6 finale (even though the movie aired first), so she was definitely still around for filming.

It’s not clear why she took a couple episodes away from the show. Is it possible she had some scenes with Lori Loughlin and all those scenes had to be cut? We just don’t know. But we do know she hasn’t said anything about leaving the show for good, so we’ll likely see her again.

Fans absolutely love Faith and Carson together, so we hope she isn’t leaving any time soon.