Is Kevin Costner Returning to ‘Yellowstone’ Season 2? Is John Dutton Alive?

If you’re worried that Kevin Costner might not be returning to Yellowstone Season 2, you can put those fears aside. Despite Costner’s character John Dutton having a serious cancer scare at the end of Season 1, he’s still hanging on for Season 2. What’s unclear is how much longer he’ll be around.

John Dutton’s fate was a big concern for fans when Season 1 ended. The season had gotten record-breaking views, which was in no small part because of Kevin Costner.

A couple episodes before the finale, John Dutton was shown throwing up blood in a gut-wrenching scene that scared fans. Then he was diagnosed with cancer. After that, John acted like everything was OK and fans began to wonder just how serious things were for the character. In the finale, there was a scene with Rip where he asked John how much time he has left and John said not long. It’s not clear if they’re talking about his health, but other scenes certainly made it look like John didn’t have much longer to live.

In the finale, John talked with Beth and asked her to put the ranch in a trust and to be the executor. “Don’t ever sell it,” he made her promise. That certainly sounded like John was planning for his death.

Later in the Season 1 finale, there was another scene where Beth was crying and John was talking about how many people used to sit at their dinner table. It wasn’t clear why Beth was crying, but we were left to assume it was about John’s health. At least, that is what I assumed when I watched the finale.

John said to Beth: “It doesn’t matter how many people sit at the table honey. What matters is that they have a place to sit.” And Beth said, “I’m not doing this for a table. I’m doing this for you. When you’re gone, we’ll sell the table first.” And John said: “I’m not going anywhere.” And Beth answered, with tears: “I sure hope not.” So it seems from this converation that John will be fighting the cancer diagnosis, but he’s not out of the woods and things are still unsure for him.

The ending scene music was really sad, talking about a man whose work is almost over and won’t be around. This left many fans wondering if John was returning. But thanks to the trailer, we know he’s coming back.

However, one clip revealed that things aren’t going to be easy and John is still dealing with some serious health issues.

It almost looks like that’s blood in John’s mouth in the above photo. Sure, he could have been hit by someone. But I’m guessing it’s something far more serious than that and it’s connected to his cancer diagnosis. He’s probably still fighting it, but he may be losing the fight. I hope a miracle cure is found for John Dutton, though, because this show wouldn’t be the same without Kevin Costner on the cast.