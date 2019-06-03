Is Jake Owen Married? Does He Have Children?

Jake Owen is performing on tonight’s episode of The Bachelorette, and with all eyes on the country heartthrob, fans might be wondering about his personal life and whether or not Owen is married or has kids.

Jake Owen has one daughter – Olive Pearl Owen – with ex-wife Lacey Buchanan, and the country singer just welcomed another daughter with longtime girlfriend Erica Hartlein. Hartlein gave birth Owen’s second daughter (and their first child together) on Monday, April 29.

The proud daddy announced the happy news on Twitter, writing, “It’s a Willie great day!! Well Happy Birthday to @WillieNelson born on this day April 29th, 1933. Also, happy birthday to my little beautiful daughter, Paris Hartley Owen born today April 29th, 2019. #GodIsGreat.”

The country singer, 37, announced in November 2018 that he and Hartlein were expecting. “This’ll throw you guys for a loop,” he told his family during ABC’s I’m Coming Home special. “[We] haven’t told anyone, but Erica and I will be having a little addition to our Owen family.”

Owen’s father was hoping for a grandson, and his mother mentioned that she wouldn’t mind having twin grandbabies, but Owen wasn’t as receptive to the latter, stating that he was happy with just one baby for the time being.

“My life sometimes seems like it’s just this carousel that’s moving really fast and it never tends to stop, and you have to be the one to step off the ride from time to time and go back to what really matters … like family,” Owen said on the ABC special.

Not only did his 6-year-old daughter Pearl get to welcome a baby sister to her dad’s side of the family in April, Owen’s ex-wife Buchanan was also pregnant with her new husband’s child, so Pearl got two new siblings who are only a few months apart.

Hartlein, an interior designer, and the country superstar have been together since 2017, but they didn’t announce their relationship or make it official on social media, so the two may have been together longer than the public knows. However, Owen confirmed they were dating in April, 2017. They couple walked the ACM Awards red carpet together earlier this year, although they otherwise try to keep their family life as private as possible and are not often spotted together in public.

As for his ex-wife, Owen and Buchanan split back in 2014, and Owen called the divorce the “hardest thing thing” he had done in his life. The couple had been married for three years.

“I wanted to let my fans know how much I’ve appreciated their support of not only my career, buy my family as a whole. Sadly, Lacey and I have decided to end our marriage,” the Florida native wrote in a statement at the time. “We want to focus on our daughter Pearl and make sure that she has a beautiful life with loving parents. We appreciate you respecting our privacy during this time.”

Fast-forward to five years later, Owen and Hartlein are going strong, and are happily raising their daughter Paris together while primarily staying out of the spotlight and media headlines.

