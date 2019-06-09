Julia Carey, James Corden’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

James Corden and his wife Julia Carey have been married since 2012. The couple lives in Los Angeles, California, with their three kids.

Carey has worked in television both behind the camera and on-screen. She’s been a producer as well as an actress. Carey is very private and doesn’t appear to have any public-facing social media accounts.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. She Married Corden in 2012

Corden proposed to Carey when she was carrying their first born, a son named Max, over Christmas in 2010, according to Hello! Magazine. According to the report, Corden thanked Carey for her love and support during his 2012 Tony Award acceptance speech for Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Play, owing to his turn as Francis Henshall in One Man, Two Guvnors.

“My girlfriend Julia gave birth to our son, like, five days before we started rehearsals. She’s my baby mama and I can’t wait to marry her. Seriously, I would not be holding this if it wasn’t for her. She made me say ‘us’ instead of ‘I’ and ‘we’ instead of ‘me’ and I love her. Thank you very much,” Corden said at the 2012 Tony Awards.

The couple married on September 15, 2012.

2. She Was Introduced to Corden by Actor Dominic Cooper

Corden and Carey met at an event for Save the Children, the non-profit for which she was working at the time. As Corden told People Magazine, he was initially reluctant to attend, but then-roommate Dominic Cooper convinced him to go.

“I said, ‘I’m really enjoying this sort of thing — like, cooking dinner, falling asleep, not really drinking. And he said, ‘Come on, let’s go, it’ll be fun.’ Thank God he persuaded me,” Corden told People in a 2018 interview.

The couple hit it off and “very jokingly kind of planned the rest of our lives together, an hour and a half after we met,” Corden said.

Carey and Corden named Cooper as godfather to their son, Max.

3. She’s a Mother of 3 & Lives in Los Angeles

Carey and Corden call Los Angeles home. The couple raises their three children — daughters Charlotte, 18 months, and Carey, 4, plus son Max, 8 — in California. Needless to say, the Corden household is a very busy one.

In an interview with People Magazine, Corden joked about how crazy it is raising three kids.

“It’s just a nightmare. I got back from Liverpool on Sunday, and we thought, ‘Let’s take the kids out. Let’s go for lunch.’ I mean, it’s a joke. We actually went to a place at the end of our road for lunch, and we looked like we were fleeing the country. We had that much stuff. It’s absurd. I understand, now, why my parents just used to not do anything with us on the weekend, ’cause it’s too much hassle. The bags and the stroller, and the baby here and there’s wipes everywhere, and Sudocrem, and she’s got a sore bum. You’re asking for the check before you’ve sat down,” he said.

“You’re just shoveling pasta and butter into one of their mouths as you’re trying to eat yours. You have to leave a huge tip because the place is covered in crayons. And it’s just not worth it,” he added.

4. She Has Worked as a Television Producer & Used to Be an Actress

Carey lives a more private life than her super-famous husband. She has worked as a television producer but has been on both sides of the camera. She started out as an actress, starring in TV shows like Wings, A Bunch of Fives, and Enemy at the Door.

In addition to her work in the business, Carey has also done some charity work over the years. Back in 2009 — when she met Corden — she worked for Save the Children in London.

“We are helping vulnerable people to buy food, providing farmers with seeds, and supporting health clinics experienced in working with malnourished children and pregnant mothers. We are also constructing new wells and water points, and mending old ones that have broken down so that people have access to water. We are employing local people to work on these projects, so they can earn a decent wage and can afford to buy food for their families,” the organization’s website reads in part.

As Bustle points out, it’s unclear what Carey does these days — she is presumably a stay-at-home mom.

5. She Attended Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Wedding in 2018

Carey and Corden were cordially invited to the wedding of 2018 and accepted with pleasure. The duo were spotted walking into St. George’s Chapel shortly before the bride arrived. Carey wore a blush-colored knee-length dress with matching pumps and a matching fascinator.

Corden described the wedding as “wonderful” and “beautiful” but admitted that he had a bit of an issue due to allergies.

“The worst part of the ceremony for me was, there were flowers everywhere. The most beautiful flowers you’ve ever seen. And I get quite bad allergies if I’m in such close proximity to flowers—and so for a lot of the ceremony, I just needed to sneeze,” Corden joked on his talk show after the soiree.

