Ashley Martson Says Jay Smith of ’90 Day Fiance’ Will Be Deported in August 2019

Mother of two, Ashley Martson, met a much younger Jay Smith in Jamaica and the couple ended up getting married. But, they were soon plagued by cheating scandals, on the part of Smith. Their rocky relationship has played out of 90 Day Fiance and the couple is no longer together. Martson has actually filed for divorce twice and is dating a new boyfriend.

On 90 Day Fiance, Martson caught Smith contacting another girl on the dating app Tinder, just days after they got married. Then, on tonight’s episode of the show, Martson found out that Smith had sex with a girl in the bathroom at a barbershop. Upon hearing this news, she tells production that Smith “is gone” and that she will have him deported because she didn’t fill out his proper paperwork. Ahead of this episode, The Cheat Sheet reported that Martson will not watch the episode. She explained to Instagrammer John Yates, “No, not going to watch it, don’t want to watch it, not gonna rewind and watch it … I have no ambition to watch any of it because I’m not even — listen, I have made comments about TLC and some things being, you know, a little dramatized. But what’s about to happen is as raw and as real as it possibly comes and it’s something I never want to relive again.”

Smith and Martson have a court date set for August 7, 2019, according to Martson, and she has stated, “He will be deported on August 7 unless he runs, which is what I’m assuming he’s probably [planning] … The thing that’s really frustrating is he’s here illegally now … I did file for his adjustment of status, and then two weeks later he screwed up again, so I withdrew it.” Martson continued, “[Immigration and Customs Enforcement] has already been here to arrest him. They know where he works… I mean obviously, if they come to my house at this point, I’m gonna tell them where he’s at. So I’m not sure why he’s still sticking around because we got a letter three weeks ago saying he has an active warrant for his arrest.”

Martson also said that Smith offered her money to call of their divorce, as he allegedly works as an unlicensed tattoo artist. Martson told Yates, “It’s not ‘if.’ He ‘is’ going to get deported, and he knows he is. And he even called me. He went to the attorney and he said like, ‘I’m f-cked.’ Like he even offered money — like, ‘Can I pay you to withdraw the divorce?’”

Martson said that Smith’s parents are in the United States illegally as well, living in Colorado. And, Starcasm has reported that Smith’s real name is Conroy Smith.