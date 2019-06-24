Did Jed Wyatt Have a Girlfriend Named Haley Stevens While Filming ‘The Bachelorette’?

Jed Wyatt is one of the front-runner contestants on The Bachelorette 2019 with Hannah Brown and the season is currently airing. But, could Wyatt be too good to be true? Recently, a woman named Haley Stevens, who claims to be his ex-girlfriend, has spoken out against the contender.

In an interview with People, Stevens said that she was still dating Wyatt when he started filming The Bachelorette. And, former Bachelorette star Kaitlyn Bristowe recently weighed in on the scandal to Entertainment Tonight saying, “When I heard that, I was like, ‘Yeah, I was waiting for that.’ I was waiting for someone to have a girlfriend. It happens every season.”

Stevens claimed that, “We spent the night together the night before he headed to L.A. … He told me [the show] was just an obstacle and we’d be stronger on the other side because of it. He told me [early on] that he had applied. He said, ‘It’s probably not going to happen, but it’s a huge opportunity. I’m only doing this for my music.’ He only did it for his career.” Stevens continued, “He wanted a platform. He kept telling me, ‘I don’t want my dad to have to help me pay rent anymore.’ He said he only wanted to be top five … to be a major player so that it would be beneficial.” Reality Steve reported that Wyatt admitted to going on the show to use it as a platform for his music so that part of the story very well could be true but Wyatt has not confirmed or denied this.

On an episode of The Bachelorette, Wyatt admitted to star Hannah Brown that his music was the reason for his joining the show. He explained, “I was open to the idea because I love love. I do, I love the idea of it. But my first thought was this is like a huge platform, and I just want you to know the truth. So I came in with that mindset, but every moment that we’ve had has taken that away and shown me that now more than anything I want to be with you.”

Stevens has alleged that when Wyatt landed in Los Angeles, California to start shooting, he told her “I love you” and that he would call her when filming was over. When speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Stevens said, “This is a person I’m very much in love with, telling me, ‘I love you, I’m not going to fall for her.’ And in hindsight, there are so many parts of this that … this was the first person I had ever said I love you to … This is a person that I loved that could just be engaged to someone else, so, that’s not easy, but if they are [together at the end of the show], I hope it’s real and I hope it’s right. That’s really all I can say.”

Well, for those of you who want to know how far Wyatt makes it on the show this season, we have the answer for you below. But, if you do NOT want to know any SPOILERS about his fate on the show, STOP READING NOW.

With that out of the way, let’s get into Jed Wyatt’s journey and how far he makes it this season. According to Reality Steve, Jed Wyatt is the one who ends up with Brown. So, fans will have to wait and see if this scandal affects his engagement to Brown at all.