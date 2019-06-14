‘Jessica Jones’: Who Is Kith, the New Woman in Jeri Hogarth’s Life? [Sarita Choudhury]

A new character is introduced in Jessica Jones Season 3, and she’s a character who has a past with Jeri Hogarth. Who is she? Here are some details about her with spoilers through Episode 5 of Jessica Jones, along with information about the actress who plays her, Sarita Choudhury.

We all know that Jeri has a troubled past when it comes to relationships, but the new woman in Jessica Jones is going to reveal that those troubles going even deeper than we thought. Jeri was married to Wendy Ross-Hogarth, a doctor, in Season 1. But Jeri cheated on her with her secretary Pam, and Wendy filed for a divorce. She wanted money from Jeri and blackmailed her. She was confronted by Jeri’s lawyers and Jessica Jones over her aggressive divorce filing. Eventually she fell under Kilgrave’s spell and tried to murder Jeri but was killed in the process.

In fact, it was Pam who was forced to kill Wendy in order to save Jeri’s life. But this also spelled the end of their relationship.

Now a new woman is in Jeri’s life, named Kith Lyonne. It turns out that she was Jeri’s wife long in the past and, just like her last wife, Jeri cheated on her. In fact, Jeri cheated on Kith Lyonne with Wendy, whom she later married. She got over Jeri and moved on, marrying a man and having children. Their daughter Zoe died, sadly, but they managed to stay together despite it all.

However, it turns out that her husband is hiding a dark secret that Jeri is intent on revealing. It’s unclear, since Jeri knows she’s dying, why she wants to break the two of them up. She obviously wants her former lover back, but it’s very selfish since Jeri won’t be around for long.

Jeri’s new love interest is played by Sarita Choudhury. If she looks familiar to you, that’s because she has an extensive history on TV. She was Saul’s wife, Mira Berenson, on Homeland for 20 episodes.

She was also the prime minister on Madam Secretary. Other credits include Strangers, Instinct, The Path (Lilith), Blindspot (Sophia), The Hunger Games series (Egeria), The Disinherited, Bar Karma, Bored to Death, Kings (Helen Pardis), 100 Centre Street (Julia), and more.