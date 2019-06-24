Are Jihoon & Deavan Still Together on ’90 Day Fiance’? Update

Jihoon and Deavan were introduced to fans during the premiere of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way. The couple met on a dating app, and Deavan agreed to move to South Korea to see if they could start a relationship. Is the couple still together? Did they split up after the series was taped?

According to Distractify, Jihoon and Deavan are engaged. They remain in South Korea and are raising their newborn child, as well as Deavan’s daughter from a previous relationship. While the couple has kept relatively quiet about their home life, they do post photos of each other on Instagram. Last week, Deavan posted a photo of them kissing in an elevator with heart emojis in the caption.

Jihoon & Deavan Are Enagaged & Raising Their Newborn Baby

Deavan originally hails from Salt Lake City. She met Jihoon through a dating app, and he eventually flew out to meet her in person. They later said that their connection was so strong that they were intimate on the first night, which resulted in Deavan getting pregnant. Jihoon announced the pregnancy on his Instagram on October 11, 2018.

The pregnancy led to some tensions early on for the couple. Jihoon and his parents were forced to watch a livestream of the baby’s delivery, though it remains unclear why he couldn’t be there in person. Then there’s the matter of Jihoon’s parents. The reality star has said that his parents are very traditional, and that they aren’t comfortable with him having pre-marital sex or a child out of wedlock.

The Couple Faced a Language Barrier & Pushback from Jihoon’s Parents

He opened up to Deavan about his parents’ views, and told her that they are embarrassed by the pregnancy. Promos for 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, have hinted at further drama that the young couple will face. Deavan opens up about her feelings towards Jihoon’s parents during a confessional, and feels that they view her as unworthy of being with their son.

Jihoon proposes to Deavan at one point, but even then, the latter questions the motives behind the proposal “I’m just wondering if you want to marry me because of love and not cuz of just being pregnant,” she says.

They Currently Live Together In South Korea

During an Instagram Q&A, Deavan said that wasn’t nervous about doing the series or how fans would respond to hers and Jihoon’s relationship on reality TV, but that it was difficult to film each episode due to her unexpected pregnancy.

She has also been quick to poke fun at the culture clash that she’s experienced since moving to South Korea. On her Instagram, she includes a link to a website that sells novelty t-shirts. One of the shirts reads, “They Don’t Have Ranch In Korea?”