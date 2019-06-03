Who is John Paul Jones on The Bachelorette 2019?

John Paul Jones is competing for Hannah Brown‘s heart on Season 15 of The Bachelorette, but other than having a catchy three name moniker and surf ready blonde locks, viewers haven’t learned all the much about the 24-year-old from Lanham, Maryland. He hasn’t received a lot of screen time thus far, however, there’s a lot more to John Paul Jones than his rhythmic name and good looks.

A graduate of Catholic University, JPJ has a playful side that is both endearing and hilarious. His instagram handle is @johnpauljonesjohnpauljones – so for those wondering how serious he was when he told Hannah to always refer to him as John Paul Jones, know that he is completely aware of the effect his triple name has on people, and has chosen to embrace its alliteration absurdity.

JPJ is also a theatre nerd. While he looks like a the stoner in every 90s teen film, JPJ appears to have real acting chops, and his Instagram includes photos of him starring as Hal in Catholic University’s production of William Inge’s Picnic.

The financial analyst is also tight with his family. JPJ has four siblings, and they all look like the could be quintuplets. They’re all tall, skinny, blonde and beautiful. The Paul Jones genes obviously run strong.

Prior to The Bachelorette, JPJ only had 19 photos on Instagram, and in things that make you go “Aw,” his first ever post being one of him and his mom. Even with such little screen time making it to air, JPJ has nearly 40K followers on the social media site, and all the photos he has up has been inundated with fans’ comments, along with fun jabs from his fellow contestants like Jed Wyatt and Tyler Cameron.

It’s unlikely JPJ will be the one proposing to Hannah Brown in the end, or even one of the finalists for the Hometown Dates, which is unfortunate because he seems like one of the few guys that is there for all the right reasons. Sure, he’s embracing the chicken nugget loving “I’m just here for a good time” personality producers likely assigned to him, but JPJ is a small town guy who seems to genuinely be looking for someone to share his life.

Bachelorette host Chris Harrison compared him to Spicoli from Fast Times at Ridgemont High, and said of him, “JPJ isn’t as much a contestant as much as he is a mood. He’s a way of life… he might be my new spirit animal.”

