Where Is Jordyn Woods Today? Update on Her Life

On tonight’s episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, fans will finally get to see how the drama played out when Khloé Kardashian and the rest of her family discovered that Tristan Thompson kissed Jordyn Woods at a party. Thompson is the father of Kardashian’s daughter, True, and Woods was the best friend of Kardashian’s younger sister, Kylie Jenner.

Ahead of the dramatic episode, Woods spoke to Entertainment Tonight about what she’s been up to since her falling out with the Kardashian-Jenner family earlier this year. She said that to get past what happened, she’s “trying new things, getting into acting, I have my active-wear line, more designing, and just moving forward and keeping positive people around me.”

On July 24, Woods will be making her acting debut as a guest star on an episode of Grown-ish. According to People, her character’s name is Dee, a freshman described as a “sweet soul with a soft-spoken and sincere vulnerability.” On Instagram, she got candid about her intro to acting, writing “This was the first role I’ve ever booked and I was nervous at first but I got past that and had the best time. take risks and stay consistent to your journey, you never know what the world has to offer.” She told Entertainment Tonight that following her first experience acting on a scripted TV show, “hopefully more stuff is coming soon.”

Woods also recently released new styles in her activewear line, Secndnture. When she released the new collection, she shared the campaign video on her Instagram, revealing in the caption “This campaign was very special to me, we did a model casting call and had such an amazing response from over 2,000 people. It was so difficult to make a decision but I narrowed it down to five beautiful women with very unique stories!!!” Her collection was created with body positivity and inclusivity in mind, and the pieces range in price from about $35 to $68 (not including sale styles).

The official description for the episode, pointedly entitled “Treachery,” reads “Khloe deals with some debilitating health issues, but her world is turned upside down when rumors surface that Tristan cheated with family friend Jordyn Woods; Kanye brings his family and friends together to celebrate the healing power of music.”

In a clip released by E! News ahead of the episode, Kylie Jenner says that she called Jordyn after she heard the rumor and told Woods she was “scared of [her] now.” She also said “I pretty much told her exactly what we’ve been talking about. Like, ‘You weren’t thinking about True, not Khloe, not me. But you weren’t thinking about yourself like, look what you did.'” Woods was living with Jenner in her mansion before the controversy; she now lives in her own house, a development she shared with her 10 million Instagram followers on May 18, adding “designing homes is such a task but I’m having the best time doing it.”

