Justin Reese & Kelsey on ‘Southern Charm New Orleans’

Justin Reese and his girlfriend Kelsey dealt with plenty of drama during the first season of Southern Charm: New Orleans. The latter anticipated that they would get engaged by the season’s end, but a proposal has yet to happen as they head into the season two premiere. Learn more about Justin and Kelsey’s relationship below.

In between seasons, the couple moved into Justin’s parents’ house, which means they will continue to figure out how to adjust to life together during the premiere. Justin and Kelsey have largely remained quiet on social media, but the former did post about their third anniversary together on April 3.

Justin & Kelsey Have Been Together for 3 Years & Celebrated Their Anniversary on IG

“Today marks the third year me and this beautiful lady @mskelseybrianne have been together!” Justin wrote on Instagram. “They have been so amazing and joyous! Here’s to us!” Kelsey also marked the occasion by posting photos from their anniversary dinner at the Big Easy restaurant Justine. “Cheers to 3 years!” she wrote over the photos.

The couple have also bonded over their shared weight loss. During a recent interview with the Advocate, Justin revealed that both he and Kelsey have shed pounds. The former dropped 60 pounds, while Kelsey lost 27 pounds. Both feel confident when they attend a season two pool party at Tamica Lee and Barry Smith’s house. “That transformation process … was good for the both of us,” Justin said. “It brought back a renewed vigor and energy. I almost forgot what that felt like.”

Justin & Kelsey Recently Moved In Together & Are Still Talking About Getting Engaged

The synopsis for the season two premiere reads, “Now that their marriage has ended, Jeff and Reagan attempt to make peace and move on; Justin and his girlfriend, Kelsey, settle into their newly renovated home; the group reunites at Tamica and Barry’s pool party; Reagan and Tamica go head to head.” Previews have also teased friction between them, as Justin is dragging his feet regarding a proposal.

Tamica talked about the relationships of her fellow cast members, and teased that there will be several highs and lows for the fans to witness. “It’s a shocking season,” she told NOLA. “Just when you think you have it figured out, oh, no, you don’t. Every relationship in the beginning is different in the end. It’s real life. It’s my real friends. That’s the struggle of it. We are real friends, and real stuff has been said.”