Kate Gosselin’s Kids: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Kate Gosselin’s kids are all grown up. Gosselin and her ex-husband Jon Gosselin are the parents of eight kids — sextuplets and twins. Over the years, the world has gotten an opportunity to be a part of the Gosselin family and has watched these children grow, year after year.

The Gosselin family landed a reality television show with TLC when their kids were still babies. The first episode of Jon and Kate Plus 8 aired on April 10, 2007. At the time, the Gosselins had two six-year-olds and six two-year-olds. Now, the Gosselins have two 18-year-olds and six 15-year-olds.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Mady & Cara Are 18 & Will Be in College Later This Year

Cara Nicole and Madelyn “Mady” Kate were born on October 8, 2000.

The teens recently celebrated their 18th birthdays and will both be heading off to college in the fall.

“I’m still beaming with pride! It’s hard to believe that Cara and Mady graduated from high school this past weekend … and are headed off to college in the fall! Where did the time go???? Their Graduation day was such a wonderful day of celebrating THEM and all of their amazing accomplishments! These girls are going places and I can’t wait to see where they end up! Cara and Mady, I love you so very much and I’m just so so proud of YOU,” Kate captioned an Instagram pic with her two oldest kids back in May.

Cara and Mady are both a part of their mom’s new reality show, Kate Plus Date. The girls seem excited for their mom to start dating and prove to be huge supporters of her as she ventures into new territory.

2. The Sextuplets Will Be Heading to High School in the Fall

It’s hard to believe that the Gosselin sextuplets will be heading off to high school later this year. Hannah, Collin, Leah, Alexis, Aaden, and Joel celebrated their 15th birthday in May.

“I’m so very thankful for my ‘babies’…. somehow they are 15 already?! I’m amazed by them each day! I’m so proud of the positive qualities I’ve seen developing as they edge closer to adulthood,” Kate captioned a photo of four of her six standing around a birthday cake.

“It hasn’t been easy for them, especially over the last year and a half, but they continue to persevere, stay positive and make lemonade out of lemons (to the point where I’m pretty sure I’m allergic to lemons, but what’s a mom to do?!) but no matter what, these kids keep on keeping on! Such good, wholesome, loving, insightful, wise humans and I’m just so proud to call them mine! I love you guys to the moon and back a hundred billion times x infinity! Happy 15th birthday!” Kate added.

The sextuplets — all except Collin (you’ll find out why in Fact 4) — have been a part of TLC’s Kate Plus 8 over the past few years. However, the youngest Gosselin kids have not been on Kate Plus Date.

3. Collin & Hannah Live With Jon Gosselin

Two of the Gosselin’s eight kids live with their dad, Jon. He was awarded custody of Collin, who recently came home after spending the past few years in a program for children with special needs, in December 2018. The family decided that it would be easier for Collin to transition into a quieter atmosphere.

“It was just easier for the transition. So it’d be easier for one parent to just transition him home, and he wanted to live with me, so it was easier to do it that way. I’m excited to have a male around. I’m surrounded by females,” Jon Gosselin told reporters at a WE tv event last year.

According to Us Weekly, Collin’s sister Hannah also lives with Jon on a full-time basis. As for the other four kids, their relationships with Jon seem estranged, at best.

“The other four [sextuplets] aren’t talking to me, but they’re talking to Hannah. It’s what the kids want to do. If they don’t want to talk to me, that’s fine, as long as they keep up with their sibling connections,” Jon told E! News in December.

4. Collin Was Sent to Boarding School for Special Needs

Over the past several years, Collin Gosselin lived away from his family. A decision was made to send him to a boarding school that had a program for kids with “special needs.”

Kate Gosselin hasn’t opened up about what Collin was struggling with and has simply maintained that the program was the best solution for her son.

“Collin has special needs,” Kate previously told People Magazine. “[There’s] a fairly fluid diagnosis of what those needs are, but he needs to learn certain strategies to help him deal with things. This has been a struggle we’ve had for a very long time, and it’s one I’ve dealt with on my own. I’ve felt very alone in this. By the same token, it’s not something that has only impacted me or him – our entire family has been impacted,” she added.

Collin appears to be doing great and looks happy in the photos that his dad regularly posts on Instagram.

5. Their Parents Got Divorced in 2009

Jon and Kate had been together for a decade and even filmed their vow renewal ceremony (which took place in Hawaii) for their reality show.

Many people fell in love with the Gosselin family and enjoyed watching the children week after week on TLC. When Jon and Kate Gosselin announced their decision to divorce, it was surprising and very sad, to say the least.

It was Kate who filed papers in June 2009.

“Over the course of this weekend, Jon’s activities have left me no choice but to file legal procedures in order to protect myself and our children. While there are reasons why it was appropriate and necessary for me to initiate this proceeding, I do not wish to discuss those reasons at this time, in the hope that all issues will be resolved amicably between Jon and myself. As always, my first priority remains our children,” she said in a statement at the time.

Over the past 10 years, things between Jon and Kate have been challenging. The two have not seen eye-to-eye on most things and haven’t found the best way to co-parent their brood.

