‘Kate Plus Date’ Spoilers: Does Kate Gosselin Have a Boyfriend?

Kate Gosselin has her very own dating show on TLC. Kate Plus Date follows the mom of eight as she goes out on dates with men that were chosen for her by a matchmaker.

The premiere episode of the season aired on Monday, June 10. Gosselin went on her first two dates but things didn’t seem to go swimmingly. Kate did not like Stephen, who shared her first date with her. The two went out on a boat before heading to a kitchen to make pizza. Kate was outwardly annoyed by Stephen and couldn’t wait for the night to end.

Kate went on her second date with a dancer named Todd. Things were definitely better on this date, though Kate mentioned that Todd was “really short.” The second episode of Kate Plus Date airs tonight on TLC.

So, does Kate Gosselin have a boyfriend?

Here’s what you need to know:

‘Kate Plus Date’ Spoilers Conclude That the Reality Star Does Not Have a Boyfriend

Kate Gosselin had already wrapped filming for Kate Plus Date and viewers are curious to know if reality television worked for her, a la The Bachelorette. While it’s not 100 percent certain, spoilers indicate that Kate does not have a boyfriend and that she didn’t find love on TV.

“Don’t hold your breath! Kate isn’t easy. She is one tough cookie and really isn’t interested in compromising or finding love. All she really cares about is Kate,” a source told podcaster Rob Shuter. You can listen to the podcast below.

“You have to remember that the main reason Kate did this new show wasn’t romance,” the source continued, adding that Kate’s motive was “money and getting back on TV.”

“Had Kate been offered a travel show or fashion show, we would be watching her traveling around the globe or doing makeovers, but ‘dating’ was all that producers offered and that is why we are seeing Kate with a bunch of possible love interests,” the source told Shuter.

Kate Maintains That She Hasn’t Dated Anyone Since Her Split From Ex-Husband Jon

On the premiere episode of Kate Plus Date, Kate Gosselin revealed that she hasn’t dated since her split from Jon Gosselin.

Although Kate was previously linked to millionaire Jeff Prescott, she has denied having a relationship with him, specifically. She took to Instagram earlier this month and told her followers, “I didn’t date him,” adding that the rumors circulated by people who “sell stories.”

Interestingly, Prescott had a different take that he shared with Radar Online.

“We were talking about our future together,” he told the outlet.

Gosselin was also previously linked to her married bodyguard Steve Neild, but she has vehemently denied those rumors over the years.

READ NEXT: What Is Kate Gosselin’s Net Worth?