Kathryn Dennis’ Ex-Boyfriend Joseph ‘Joe’ Abruzzo Speaks Out on ‘Southern Charm’ Cast

This season on Southern Charm, Kathryn Dennis talks about a new boyfriend named Joseph “Joe” Abruzzo, who she let her friends know is a senator. With Dennis’ ex Thomas Ravenel also being in politics, it looked like a pattern. Soon, people started gossiping about Dennis’ man, saying that he had drama with his estranged wife. According to Bravo, Abruzzo reported that Abruzzo went through a very public divorce in 2018, after being married for just three years. Abruzzo, who has a young son, reportedly stepped out of the political spotlight after being a member of the Florida House of Representatives, as well as a member of the Florida Senate.

On The Daily Dish podcast, Dennis revealed that she broke up with Abruzzo last year. And, the break up had a bit to do with her friend Danni Baird, who has been having issues with Dennis on Southern Charm this season. Dennis talked about the split and explained, “We just met whenever my friends had met him; I didn’t know him well enough to pick up on patterns to then make a decision whether or not to move forward. Whenever I noticed Danni [Baird] being upset with me because she didn’t agree with the way he talked to me or things he did, that’s when I started to think, hm, if my friends are turning on me, I do not need this man in my life. Girls are more important than any kind of dude.”

Clearly, some of Dennis’ Southern Charm friends and cast members weren’t fond of Abruzzo. But, in response to the cast’s criticism, Abruzzo released this statement to Entertainment Tonight, “While briefly dating Kathryn, I never met the cast of Southern Charm. They surely do not know me, the manner of which I retired from public office with awards and accolades, nor my character and values. Therefore, the false comparisons and misrepresentations made by some of the cast and production about me is simply an attempt to add more drama to their show.”

Abruzzo continued, “I only wish the best for Kathryn and her future, and respectfully ask the cast to refrain from carrying out the will of producers and focus on stories of their own lives.”

'Southern Charm' Star Kathryn Dennis’ Ex Joseph Abruzzo Responds to Cast's Criticism (Exclusive) https://t.co/xQ0Gg8zYRa pic.twitter.com/YWdqToyKYe — voiceofthehwy (@voiceofthehwy) May 30, 2019

So how did the relationship officially end? The Inquistr reported that Dennis “ghosted” Abruzzo, which basically means she stopped talking to him and didn’t respond to calls or messages. Dennis reportedly got tired of his “ridiculous excuses” and when she stopped dating him, some of his family drama really came to a head.

Cheat Sheet reported that Abruzzo was accused of domestic violence against his estranged wife, Brandy Abruzzo. Plus, Brandy posted scandalous photos of Abruzzo online and said, “You can have him, ladies, He abuses women and has a porn addiction. This is your State Senator. At least my pics are tasteful.”

When Dennis first met Abruzzo, she met him with friends at a football game.

Dennis is currently dating country singer Hunter Price. The couple has been dating since January 2019.