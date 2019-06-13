Keith Manley & Iris Caldwell: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Season 9 of Married at First Sight is underway, and fans will watch as four new couples eventually decide whether it’s in their best interest to stay together or to get a divorce.

One of the new couples fans will become acquainted with this season is Keith Manley and Iris Caldwell. Interested in learning more about them?

Read on.

1. Iris Has Decided to Remain a Virgin Until Marriage

Iris admits that religion plays a big role in her life, and has decided to remain a virgin until marriage.

Despite the fact that her parents divorced when she was young, she still maintains a very close relationship with her family. Her Lifetime bio reads, “She believes in traditional gender roles and wants a husband who can live up to those expectations.”

This season, the couples were paired by a panel of experts including family therapist Dr. Viviana Coles, sociologist Dr. Pepper Schwartz and marriage counselor Pastor Calvin Roberson.

2. Keith Is a Mentor/Coach in His Community

Keith, 27, is a mentor/coach in his community. He defines himself as spiritual, not religious, but believes that marriage is a commitment and he does not believe in divorce.

He tells cameras, “I think I’m single because I’m really focused on my work right now.” He’s ready to change that, though, and to think about starting his own family.

“Something I would love to emulate from my parents’ marriage is their friendship,” he adds.

3. Iris Is a Non-Profit Program Coordinator

For her job, Iris works as a non-profit program coordinator.

“I work with kids… I have a passion for people and a passion for love,” she tells cameras on the premiere episode. “I’m so ready to get married.”

4. Keith’s Family Was Not Supportive of His Role on the Show

According to Distractify, Keith’s family was not supportive of his role on the show “Married at First Sight”.

“I just lost my appetite,” Keith’s mom says when she learns of her son’s modern arranged marriage. “For him to be getting married in 10 days to someone he has not laid eyes on is unnerving for me.”

5. Iris Has Hinted That She’s Still Married

Iris’ Instagram profile is private, but her bio includes the diamond ring emoji, suggesting she may still be married to Keith in real life.